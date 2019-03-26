Intesa Sanpaolo Reviews Strategic Options for NPLs

By Sarah Sloat



Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a non-binding agreement with Prelios SpA (PLLRF) regarding the bank's review of strategic options for some non-performing loans, the Italian lender said Tuesday.

Asset-management and credit-servicing company Prelios has been granted a period of exclusive negotiations with a view to possibly forming a strategic partnership to optimize management of what Intesa calls "Unlikely-To-Pay" loans.

Any decision or possible partnership with Prelios would comply with targets and forecasts for Intesa's income statement and balance sheet for 2019, as well as the bank's 2018-2021 business plan, it said, and wouldn't affect the strategic partnership formed with Intrum AB (INTRUM.SK) on bad loans.

