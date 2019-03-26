Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO

(ISP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo Reviews Strategic Options for NPLs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a non-binding agreement with Prelios SpA (PLLRF) regarding the bank's review of strategic options for some non-performing loans, the Italian lender said Tuesday.

Asset-management and credit-servicing company Prelios has been granted a period of exclusive negotiations with a view to possibly forming a strategic partnership to optimize management of what Intesa calls "Unlikely-To-Pay" loans.

Any decision or possible partnership with Prelios would comply with targets and forecasts for Intesa's income statement and balance sheet for 2019, as well as the bank's 2018-2021 business plan, it said, and wouldn't affect the strategic partnership formed with Intrum AB (INTRUM.SK) on bad loans.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO -0.35% 2.149 End-of-day quote.10.78%
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB End-of-day quote.
PRELIOS SPA 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO
04:26aIntesa Sanpaolo Reviews Strategic Options for NPLs
DJ
03/23Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
03/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Levi’s, Nike, Standard Chartered
03/22INTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
03/21INTESA SANPAOLO : to Take 10.7% of Camfin Voting Rights
DJ
03/20INTESA SANPAOLO : The Innovation Center signs a new Hong Kong strategic partners..
PU
03/20Italy looks to issue Panda bond as Xi Jinping visits Rome
RE
03/20INTESA SANPAOLO : notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/20INTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
03/18Commerzbank-Deutsche deal doesn't herald wider M&A wave - Intesa chairman
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 652 M
EBIT 2019 8 177 M
Net income 2019 3 766 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
P/E ratio 2020 8,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 37 628 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO10.78%42 558
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.19%326 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%289 720
BANK OF AMERICA8.93%260 348
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%237 237
WELLS FARGO4.34%219 422
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.