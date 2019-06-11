Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo : and Rubicon Capital Advisors Sign MoU

06/11/2019

By Olivia Bugault

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP.MI) said Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rubicon Capital Advisors to develop opportunities within the global infrastructure and energy markets.

The collaboration between the Italian bank and the Dublin-based investment banking advisory firm is part of a broader strategy for Intesa Sanpaolo, which aims to strengthen its origination and distribution platform, it said.

Intesa Sanpaolo didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

