Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

Turin - Milan, 9 August 2018 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the amended Articles of Association were made available today at the Bank's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. The amended Articles of Association were registered in the Turin Company Register on 9 August 2018, following the mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares - which became effective on 7 August 2018 - and the consequent amendments to the Articles of Association, both approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2018.

