Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO (ISP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/09 04:30:50 pm
2.386 EUR   -1.02%
04:10pINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
08/08UNICREDIT : Three key dates for Italy's 'Hot Autumn'
RE
08/01INTRUM JUSTITIA : Intesa's weaker revenues, rising loan losses overs..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 9 August 2018 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the amended Articles of Association were made available today at the Bank's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. The amended Articles of Association were registered in the Turin Company Register on 9 August 2018, following the mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares - which became effective on 7 August 2018 - and the consequent amendments to the Articles of Association, both approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2018.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO
04:10pINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
08/08UNICREDIT : Three key dates for Italy's 'Hot Autumn'
RE
08/01INTRUM JUSTITIA : Intesa's weaker revenues, rising loan losses overshadow profit..
RE
08/01INTESA SANPAOLO : 2Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
DJ
08/01INTESA SANPAOLO : Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo sees earnings rise
AQ
08/01INTESA SANPAOLO : 2Q Net Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
08/01INTESA SANPAOLO : consolidated results as at 30 June 2018
PU
08/01INTESA SANPAOLO : Half-year results
CO
07/30INTESA SANPAOLO : merger by incorporation of IMI Investimenti S.p.A. into Intesa..
PU
07/24Italian bank Carige's bickering investors complicate merger plan
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Intesa Sanpaolo Is Ready To Take Off 
08/04Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR (ISNPY) CEO Carlo Messina on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
08/02Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. reports Q2 results 
07/12Merger by incorporation of IMI Investimenti S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 144 M
EBIT 2018 7 941 M
Net income 2018 4 153 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,39%
P/E ratio 2018 10,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 40 350 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,07 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO-12.98%46 836
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.15%400 232
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-2.44%286 622
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%284 797
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 367
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.