Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

05/30/2019 | 04:29am EDT

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 30 May 2019 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the amended Articles of Association were made available today at the Bank's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. The amended Articles of Association were registered in the Turin Company Register on 27 May 2019 following the new composition of the Bank's share capital that resulted from the finalisation of the merger by incorporation of Banca Apulia S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:28:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 17 556 M
EBIT 2019 8 137 M
Net income 2019 3 806 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
P/E ratio 2020 7,76
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 32 670 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO-3.81%36 378
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.17%352 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%282 245
BANK OF AMERICA13.23%265 279
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%214 174
WELLS FARGO-1.06%204 897
