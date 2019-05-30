INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE



Turin - Milan, 30 May 2019 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the amended Articles of Association were made available today at the Bank's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. The amended Articles of Association were registered in the Turin Company Register on 27 May 2019 following the new composition of the Bank's share capital that resulted from the finalisation of the merger by incorporation of Banca Apulia S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

