INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/23 02:33:10 am
1.689 EUR   +0.39%
02:17aCOVID-19 crisis creates room for M&A between euro zone banks - Enria
RE
06/22Fiat Chrysler closing in on $7 bln loan deal
RE
06/21Italy close to announcing Fiat Chrysler's $7 billion loan, sources say
RE
COVID-19 crisis creates room for M&A between euro zone banks - Enria

06/23/2020 | 02:17am EDT
Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, speaks at Reuters Summit interview in London

The coronavirus crisis will create room for mergers and acquisitions between euro zone banks, both domestically and cross-border, since it is reducing profitability margins, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Enria said that a worsening of the situation on non-performing loans for European banks is "inevitable".

"Banks will have to be careful, this is particularly necessary for banks that have not had major NPL problems in recent years and have no experience with the application of the ECB guidelines", he added.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.14% 1.6824 Delayed Quote.-28.36%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -2.88% 6.82 Delayed Quote.-30.51%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -1.84% 2.835 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 392 M 19 598 M 19 598 M
Net income 2020 3 276 M 3 691 M 3 691 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
Yield 2020 8,52%
Capitalization 29 414 M 33 113 M 33 145 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,80 €
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-28.36%33 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.60%297 983
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%256 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.31%219 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.88%202 713
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%134 829
