Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITALY'S INTESA SANPAOLO SEES TAKEOVER BID FOR UBI DESTINED FOR FULL SUCCESS - SPOKESMAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

ITALY'S INTESA SANPAOLO SEES TAKEOVER BID FOR UBI DESTINED FOR FULL SUCCESS - SPOKESMAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
03:21pItaly's Intesa Sees Takeover Bid For UBI Destined For Full Success - Spokesma..
RE
03:21pItaly's intesa sanpaolo sees takeover bid for ubi destined for full success -..
RE
02:54pItaly's Consob says Intesa's bid for UBI extended to protect investors
RE
02:38pIntesa sanpaolo exchange offer for ubi extended for further two days - market..
RE
02:07pInvestor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%
RE
02:06pInvestor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%
RE
12:18pItaly bourse says investors tendered ubi shares in intesa sanpaolo exchange o..
RE
10:55aTravel stocks drag Europe lower after UK's quarantine move on Spain
RE
10:40aINTESA SANPAOLO : Shares in Ubi Banca fall as deadline for joining tender passes
RE
10:11a&LDQUO;INIZIATIVA SOLLIEVO&RDQUO; : new 60 and 132-month loans to provide subsid..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 402 M 20 452 M 20 452 M
Net income 2020 3 206 M 3 769 M 3 769 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 8,02%
Capitalization 31 495 M 37 061 M 37 016 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1,93 €
Last Close Price 1,82 €
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-22.70%36 915
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group