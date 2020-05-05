MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP IT0000072618 INTESA SANPAOLO SPA (ISP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/05 07:30:29 am 1.401 EUR +1.82% 07:12a INTESA SANPAOLO : 1Q Net Profit Rose DJ 07:09a INTESA SANPAOLO : 2020 First-Quarter Results PU 06:24a INTESA SANPAOLO : consolidated results as at 31 March 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Intesa Sanpaolo : 2020 First-Quarter Results 0 05/05/2020 | 07:09am EDT Send by mail :

€35bn NPL deleveraging delivered since the September 2015 peak(3) and the lowest NPL stock and NPL ratios since 2009 Distinctive proactive credit management capabilities (Pulse, with >350 dedicated people) coupled with strategic partnerships with leading NPL industrial players (Intrum, Prelios) ~€1.5bn additional buffers built up for future COVID-19 impacts (€0.3bn provisions booked in Q1 and ~€1.2bn potential additional pre-tax provisioning from the Nexi capital gain) Successful evolution towards a "light" distribution model, with ~1,000 branches rationalised since 2018 and significant room for further branch reduction Strong digital proposition, with ~10m multichannel clients and ~6m clients using ISP App Successfully responded to mitigate COVID-19 impact on ISP People and Clients and support the economy and society provisions booked in Q1 and ~€1.2bn potential additional pre-tax provisioning from the Nexi capital gain) Successful evolution towards a "light" distribution model, with ~1,000 branches rationalised since 2018 and significant room for further branch reduction Strong digital proposition, with ~10m multichannel clients and ~6m clients using ISP App Successfully responded to mitigate COVID-19 impact on ISP People and Clients and support the economy and society Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries) Excluding the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 3 … And Has Delivered an Excellent Q1 €1,151m Net income (+9.6% vs 1Q19), ~€1.4bn excluding provisions for future COVID-19 impacts, ~€2.3bn pro-forma including Nexi capital gain Best Q1 ever for Operating margin at €2.7bn (+26.8% vs 1Q19(1)) and Best Q1 since 2007 for Operating Income (+11.7% vs 1Q19(1)) Resilient Net interest income, benefitting from increasing and geographically diversified lending volumes in Q1 Significant growth in financial market activities (naturally hedging the impact of volatility on our fee-based business) and insurance revenues More than €6bn increase in household sight deposits on a quarterly basis (more than €18bn since 31.3.19), fuelling our Wealth Management engine Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.7% vs 1Q19(1)) with Cost/Income at 44.4%, down 6.6pp vs 1Q19(1) The lowest ever Gross NPL inflow(2) and €1.3bn NPL deleveraging in Q1(2) Excellent Q1 performance fully in line with 2020 pre-COVID targets Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Excluding the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 4 The Italian Economy Is Resilient Thanks to Strong Fundamentals and Can Leverage on Government Interventions… Strong Italian household wealth at €10.7tn, of which €4.4tn in financial assets, coupled with a low level of indebtedness Manufacturing companies with stronger financial structures than pre-2008 crisis levels Export-oriented companies highly diversified in terms of industry and size, with Italian export growth outperforming that of Germany by 1.4pp in 2019 Banking system by far stronger than pre-2008 crisis levels Extensive support from Government packages worth in total €75bn(1) and with guarantees up to €750bn In Q1, the GDP drop has been milder in Italy vs other European countries (e.g., France, Spain), despite the longer lockdown period Of which €55bn announced but not yet approved 5 … and ISP Is Ready to Face the Crisis Continue delivering best-in-class profitability, with minimum ~€3bn Net income in 2020 (assuming cost of risk potentially up to ~90bps) and minimum ~€3.5bn Net income in 2021 (assuming cost of risk potentially up to ~70bps) Maintain a solid capital position (Common Equity(1) ratio >13%, even taking into account the potential distribution of 2019 suspended dividends subject to the ECB recommendation(2)) Deliver payout ratio of 75% in 2020 and 70% in 2021 Combination with UBI Banca has an even stronger industrial rationale in the COVID-19 emergency, with significant value generation largely achievable even in the case of ISP acquiring 50% + 1 share Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks and the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward). CET1 ratio fully phased in >12% After 1.10.20 by year end 6 Contents ISP Is Fully Equipped for a Challenging Environment 1Q20: An Excellent Start to a Challenging Year Combination with UBI Banca Final Remarks 7 In Recent Years, ISP Has Substantially Reduced NPL Stock, while Strengthening Capital and Improving Efficiency… Gross NPL Stock € bn Net NPL x Net NPL ratio, % x Gross NPL ratio, % x NPL coverage ratio, % 64.5 -53% 30.2 34.2 14.0 30.9.15 31.3.20(1) 17.2 7.1 10.0 3.5 47.0 53.6 ISP Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio After €0.9bn deduction of accrued dividends, based on the 75% Business Plan payout ratio for 2020 14.5 +1.4pp 13.1 31.12.15 31.3.20(2) €13.4bn in cash dividends paid over the past 6 years(3) Cost/Income % 50.8 -6.4pp 44.4 31.12.15 31.3.20 Including the ~€0.8bn gross impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) Not including the ~€3.4bn dividend for 2019 suspended in compliance with the ECB recommendation dated 27.3.20 and potentially to be distributed after 1.10.20 by year end, subject to indications to be given by the

ECB 8 and Is Now Far Better Equipped than Peers to Tackle the

Challenges Ahead Solid capital position Buffer vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer(1), 31.3.20, bps ~590 ~+260bps ~330 ISP Peer average(2) Rock solid capital base with ~€17bn excess capital(1) Best-in-class risk profile Fully Loaded CET1/Total financial illiquid assets(3), 31.3.20, % 67 +45pp 22 ISP(4) Peer average(5) Best-in-class leverage ratio: 6.6% High operating efficiency Cost/Income, 31.3.20, % 60.8 -16.4pp 44.4 ISP Peer average(5) High strategic flexibility to reduce costs Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries); only top European banks that have communicated their SREP requirement Sample: BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Nordea, Santander and Société Générale (31.3.20 data). Source: Investor Presentations, Press Releases, Conference Calls, Financial Statements. Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results Total illiquid assets include Net NPL, Level 2 assets and Level 3 assets 61% including the effect of Real Estate and Art, Culture and Historical Heritage portfolio revaluation Sample: Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nordea, Santander, Société Générale, Standard Chartered and UBS (31.3.20 data); 31.12.19 data for illiquid assets of Credit Suisse and Lloyds Banking Group; Level 2 and Level 3 assets as of 31.12.19. Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results 9 An Excellent Q1 with ~€1.5bn Additional Buffers Against COVID-19 Impacts ISP delivered excellent Q1 Net income (and the highest ever Q1 Operating margin)… …and can count on additional buffers for COVID-19 impacts € m x Operating margin, € m 1,075 1,064 688 804 806 901 661 503 306 Provision for future COVID-19 impacts (~€300m pre-tax) ~€2.3bn including Nexi capital gain ~1,360 1,252 1,050 +30% 1,151 ~€1.5bn additional buffers for future COVID-19 impacts: €0.3bn

COVID-19 related pre-tax provision in Q1 (1)

COVID-19 related pre-tax Nexi capital gain to be booked in Q2/Q3, potentially offsetting up to

~€1.2bn pre-tax additional provisioning 1Q09 1Q10 1Q11 1Q12 1Q13 1Q14 1Q15 1Q16 1Q17 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 1,798 1,9911,963 2,6062,025 2,002 2,602 2,123 2,024 2,488 2,139 2,713 The excellent performance in Q1 is fully in line with 2020 pre COVID-19 targets (1) Booked into Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 10 ISP Has Proactively Implemented a Complete Set of Responses to Mitigate the COVID-19 Impact ISP proactive response to COVID-19 across key areas 1 2 3 Care for ISP Continuous Immediate People and support to the business Clients real economy reaction and society 4 Ready to face the new environment leveraging ISP's competitive advantages 11 NOT EXHAUSTIVE 1 ISP Promptly Ensured Safe Working Conditions for Its People and Clients Main initiatives to ensure safe working conditions for ISP People and Clients Remote working for more than 35,000 ISP People (1) , with "digital coach" to sustain the switch to smart working and share best practices

for more than ISP People , with "digital coach" to sustain the switch to smart working and share best practices Digital learning enabled for all ISP People in Italy ISP People ▪ 6 additional days of paid leave for ISP People who work in the branch network or are unable to work remotely " Ascolto e Supporto " project offering psychological support to all

ISP People

" project offering psychological support to all ISP People Updated working policies according to WHO (2) guidelines

WHO 95% of branches opened with revised opening hours (entrance by appointment only) and employees working on a rotation scheme

with revised (entrance by appointment only) and employees working on a Business continuity ensured by the online branch, Internet Banking, ISP Clients App and ATM/Cash machines (97% active) ▪ Activated remote relationship advisory service, with ~20,000 Relationship Managers ▪ Free extension of ISP health insurance policy coverage to include COVID-19 As at 31.3.20 World Health Organization 12 2 ISP Is Actively Committed to Supporting Healthcare Priorities and the Real Economy During the COVID-19 Emergency NOT EXHAUSTIVE Main initiatives to provide active support to healthcare priorities and the real economy Voluntary donations Lending support to strengthen the National Health System through the Civil Protection Department to purchase medical equipment (e.g., intensive care unit beds), including €5m donated to €100m the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, €5m donated to the Spedali Civili di Brescia Hospital in Brescia and €6.5m donated to the Veneto Region for its hospitals in donations coming from the CEO (€1m) and top management's 2019 variable compensation, to strengthen healthcare initiatives, with additional voluntary €6m donations coming from ISP People and Board of Directors donated to Ricominciamo Insieme project, dedicated to Bergamo families in financial €5m and social difficulty due to the COVID-19 crisis, in collaboration with the local Diocese €1m allocated from the ISP Charity Fund to boost COVID-19 scientific research €350k donated to Associazione Nazionale Alpini to accelerate the construction of a field hospital in Bergamo in credit made available to support companies and professionals for protecting €50bn jobs and managing payments during the emergency 1st in Italy to launch the suspension of existing mortgage and loan installments for families and companies (before the regulation came into force) 1st in Italy to sign the collaboration protocol with SACE, providing immediate support to large corporates and SMEs under the Liquidity Decree €125m (equal to 50%) of the ISP Fund for Impact will be used to reduce the socio-economic distress caused by COVID-19 13 3 Business Continuity Ensured Thanks to Strong Digital Capabilities Strong value proposition on digital channels… …enabled immediate business reaction 1Q20 Enhanced digital service Flexible and secure remote work infrastructure Multichannel clients App users (4.6/5.0 rating on iOS(1) and 4.4/5.0 on Android(1)) of digital operations (average per quarter )

digital operations of digital sales (2) (average per quarter ) Market Hub(3) orders (average per day) VPN (secure bank network) (average logins per day) Internal communication/VC system (average logins per day) ~9.7m, +500k vs 2019 ~5.8m, +300k vs 2019 ~26.0m, +12% vs 2019 ~350k, +94% vs 2019 ~80k, +60% vs 2019 ~32k(4), x13 vs 2019 ~33k(4), x3 vs 2019 As of March 2020 Commercial offer sent to the client (website or App) by Relationship manager or online branch, signed electronically by the clients, or self service purchases Banca IMI platform for corporate client operations Data referring to March 2020 14 4 ISP Can Leverage Its Competitive Advantages in the New Environment Key trends Increased demand for health, wealth and business protection Riskier environment Client digitalisation Digital way of working Strengthened ESG importance ISP's competitive advantages Best-in-class European player in Life insurance and in Wealth Management Strong positioning in the protection business ( #2 Italian player in health insurance and #3 in non-motor retail with RBM)

in the protection business ( Italian player in and in with RBM) Distinctive proactive credit management capabilities (Pulse, with >350 dedicated people)

proactive credit management capabilities Strategic partnerships with leading NPL industrial players (Intrum, Prelios)

with leading NPL industrial players (Intrum, Prelios) Among top 4 in Europe for mobile App functionalities (1) , with scale for additional investments

Already strong digital proposition with ~10m multichannel clients

strong digital proposition ~10m multichannel clients Accelerated digitalisation with more than 35,000 ISP People smart working

Strong track record in rapid and effective distribution model optimisation (e.g., ~ 1,000 branches rationalised since 2018) and further possible branch reduction in light of:

(e.g., ~ since 2018) and further possible branch reduction in light of: Banca 5 ® -SisalPay strategic partnership ISP high quality digital channels, to continue serving the majority of clients who have changed their habits during COVID-19

The only Italian bank listed in the main Sustainability Indices (2)

Ranked first among peers by MSCI, CDP, Sustainalytics, three of the top

ESG international assessments Source: The Forrester Banking Wave™: European Mobile Apps, Q2 2019 Including: Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP Climate Change A List 2018, 2019 Corporate Knights ''Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index'' 15 Italy's Strong Fundamentals Support the Resilience of the Italian Economy Italian YoY GDP growth Strong fundamentals support the resilience of the Italian economy % ▪ Wealth of Italian households at €10.7tn, of which €4.4tn in Households financial assets ▪ Low level of indebtedness 4.5 - 7 ▪ Italian companies well positioned to cope with domestic economic turmoil: - Manufacturing companies have stronger financial structures than pre-2008 crisis levels: Corporates ▫ Profitability: Gross operating margin at 9.1% ▫ Capitalisation: Equity/Total liabilities at 41% 0.3 - Export-oriented companies have become powerhouses over the past few years, with Italian export growth outperforming that of Germany by 1.4pp in 2019 ▪ The banking system is by far stronger than pre-2008 crisis levels with: - Higher capital Banking system - Huge NPL reduction - Higher efficiency, with Cost/income ratios better than the EU average - High diversification of revenues ▪ Stock of assets owned by Public Sector entities of ~€1.0tn(2) : (8) - (10.5) Government - ~€0.6tn of financial assets - ~€0.3tn of Real Estate 2019 2020(1) 2021(1) - ~€0.1tn of other non-financial assets €75bn(3) Government total package (1) Source: ISP estimates with guarantees up to €750bn Not including infrastructure, natural resources, cultural heritage Of which €55bn announced but not yet approved Source: Bank of Italy; ISTAT; "Analisi dei Settori Industriali" Intesa Sanpaolo - Prometeia October 2019 16 Contents ISP Is Fully Equipped for a Challenging Environment 1Q20: An Excellent Start to a Challenging Year Combination with UBI Banca Final Remarks 17 Q1 Impacted by the Sudden COVID-19 Outbreak Italian GDP YoY growth Market volatility(1) 10-yearBTP-Bund spread(3) % YoY Italy % x Market performance Bps QoQ Italy FTSE MIB Index, %(2) x Market performance 4 S&P500 Index, %(2) 3 2 53.5 1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0 -1 -0.3 +39.7pp -2 -3 -4 13.8 -5 -4.7 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 31.12.19 31.3.20 2019 2020 5.5 (26.9) Mar. Jun.Sept.Dec. Mar. Jun.Sept.Dec. Mar. 8.5 (20.0) 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 First restricted "red zones" declared on February 21st, countrywide lockdown on March 10th Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index; end of the period; source: Bloomberg Market performance between 30.9.19 and 31.12.19 and between 31.12.19 and 31.3.20 (3) Source: Bloomberg, ISTAT 18 1Q20: Highlights Solid economic performance :

€1,151m Net income (+9.6% vs 1Q19) ~€1.4bn Net income excluding €0.3bn provision for future COVID-19 impacts, the best Q1 since 2008 ~€2.3bn pro-forma Net income including Nexi capital gain (more than 50% of the €4.2bn FY19 Net income already achieved) Best Q1 since 2007 for Operating income at €4,882m (+11.7% vs 1Q19 (1) ) and best Q1 ever for Operating margin at €2,713m (+26.8% vs 1Q19 (1) ) Strong decrease in Operating costs (-2.7% vs 1Q19 (1) ) with Cost/Income ratio at 44.4% Annualised cost of risk down to 40bps (vs 53bps in FY19) Robust NPL coverage at 53.6% coupled with the lowest ever NPL Gross inflow (2)

Best-in-class capital position with balance sheet further strengthened :

capital position with : €6.1bn NPL deleveraging since 31.3.19 (2) (€1.3bn in Q1 (2) ) The lowest NPL stock and NPL ratios since 2009 Common Equity (3) ratio up at 14.5% , well above regulatory requirements (~+590bps (4) ) even under the EBA stress test adverse scenario Best-in-class leverage ratio : 6.6% Strong liquidity position : LCR and NSFR well above 100%; ~€200bn Liquid assets (5)

Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Excluding the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries) Stock of own-account eligible assets (including assets used as collateral and excluding eligible assets received as collateral) and cash & deposits with Central Banks 19 1Q20: Strong Growth in Profitability and Balance Sheet Further Strengthened Net income € m x Cost/Income, % Provision for future COVID-19 impacts (~€300m pre-tax) 1,050 ~1,360 +30% 1,151 1Q19 1Q20 51.0(1) 44.4 ISP Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio % After €0.9bn deduction of accrued dividends, based on the 75% Business Plan payout ratio for 2020 13.5 14.5 ~+1.0pp 31.3.19 31.3.20(3) NPL stock € bn Net NPL x Gross NPL ratio, % x Net NPL ratio, % 35.5 31.3 30.2 -15% 16.3 14.2 14.0 31.3.19 31.12.19(2) 31.3.20(2) 8.5 7.6 7.1 4.1 3.6 3.5 Excess capital Pro-forma Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio Buffer vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer(4), 31.3.20, bps ~590 ~330 ~+260bps ISP Peer average(5) Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Including the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries); only top European banks that have communicated their SREP requirement Sample: BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Nordea, Santander and Société Générale (31.3.20 data). Source: Investor Presentations, Press Releases, Conference Calls, Financial Statements. Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results 20 Our Excellent Performance Creates Benefits for All Stakeholders… Shareholders Employees Net income, € bn 4.2 Provision for future COVID-19 impacts (~€300m pre-tax) Nexi capital gain to be booked in Q2/Q3 2.3 Personnel expenses, € bn Excess capacity of ~5,000 people being reskilled (with ~3,500 already redeployed to priority initiatives) 0.9 >50% 0.2 1.4 1.2 FY191Q201Q20 Public Sector Taxes(1), € bn 0.8 1Q20 Direct and indirect Deriving from Non-performing loans outflow Households and Businesses Medium/Long-term new lending, € bn Of which €14bn in Italy 16.6 1Q20 ~3,140 Italian companies helped to return to performing status(2) in 1Q20 (~115,000 since 2014) 21 and Allows ISP to Be the Engine of Sustainable and Inclusive Growth… €50bn in new lending dedicated to the green economy

€50bn in credit available to support companies and professionals during the COVID-19 emergency

COVID-19 emergency More than €100m donated to alleviate COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts €125m (equal to 50%) of the ISP Fund for Impact will be used to reduce the socio-economic distress caused by COVID-19 Link to video: https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/editorial-section/Intesa-Sanpaolo-The-driver-of-sustainable-and-inclusive-development 22 … with Many Initiatives Already Ongoing SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS COVID-19 related initiatives Supported families and business affected by earthquakes and natural disasters by forgiving mortgages or In 1Q20 evaluated ~600 start-ups(more than granting moratoria of mortgages and subsidised loans (∼100 moratoria in 1Q 2020 for ∼€790m of residual loans) and 1,800 since 2018 ) in 2 acceleration ∼€40m in subsidised loans granted in 1Q20 (∼€374m since 2018) programs with 21 coached start-ups(256 Donated €100m to strengthen the National Health System through the Civil Protection Department to since 2018), introducing them to selected purchase medical equipment (e.g., intensive care unit beds), including €5m donated to the Papa Giovanni investors and ecosystem players (~1,600 to XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, €5m donated to the Spedali Civili di Brescia Hospital in Brescia and €6.5m date) donated to the Veneto Region for its hospitals €6m in donations coming from the CEO (€1m) and top management's 2019 variable compensation, €5bn Circular Economy credit Plafond: 322 to strengthen healthcare initiatives, with additional voluntary donations coming from ISP People and projects evaluated, of which 94 already Board of Directors financed for ~€936m (€177m in 1Q20) €5m, donated to Ricominciamo Insieme project, dedicated to Bergamo families in financial Launched the first Sustainability Bond and social difficulty following the COVID-19 crisis, in collaboration with the local Diocese €1m allocated from the ISP Charity Fund to boost COVID-19 scientific research focused on the Circular Economy (amount €350k donated to ANA(1) to accelerate the construction of a field hospital in Bergamo €750m) €50bn in credit made available to support companies and profes- Initiatives to reduce child poverty and support people in need sionals protecting jobs and managing payments during COVID-19 1st in Italy to launch the suspension of existing mortgage and loan well ahead of Business Plan target, delivering since 2018: installments for families and companies (before the regulation came ▪ ~9.3 million meals into force) ▪ ~533,000 dormitory beds 1st in Italy to sign the collaboration protocol with SACE, providing ▪ ~140,000 medicine prescriptions immediate support to large corporates and SMEs under the Liquidity ▪ ~103,000 articles of clothing Decree ISP's "Giovani e Lavoro" program underway, in partnership with The Canova / Thorvaldsen exhibition at the Gallerie Generation, aimed at training and introducing 5,000 young d'Italia in Milan, in partnership with St Petersburg State people to the Italian labour market over three years: Hermitage Museum and Copenhagen's Thorvaldsens ▪ Museum was one of the most visited exhibitions in ~3,900 young people, aged 18 -29, applied to the Program in Italy with almost 200,000 visitors, 171 artworks from 83 1Q20 (~13,200 since 2019) ▪ national and international museums and collections 700+ students interviewed and ~320 students trained through ▪ 14 courses 1,300+ companies involved since the beginning of the In 1Q20 Gallerie d'Italia organized 678 workshops for Program ISP Fund for Impact launched in schools involving 17,000 students, 107 tours for 4Q18 ( ~€1.25bn lending capacity) 2,000 vulnerable people and 64 cultural events attended by 7,200 people ~36,000 doctors and nurses participated in "Per Merito", the first line of credit without collateral the Generation COVID-19 training on PPE, dedicated to all Italian university students, studying in Italy NIV and emergency management or abroad; €8m granted in 1Q20 (€ 47m since beginning of 2019) ISP social platform activities for the #istayathome campaign by the P-Techinitiative started, in partnership with Two new initiatives announced in January 2020 to support working Ministry for Cultural Heritage, Cultural Activities and Tourism: 424 thousand views IBM, with the objective of training young mothers (in Italy and India) and people over the age of 50 who have lost and 33 thousand total interactions professionals for new digital jobs their jobs or have difficulty accessing pension schemes (1) Associazione Nazionale Alpini 23 ISP Leads in the Main Sustainability Indexes and Rankings Top ranking(1) for Sustainability The only Italian bank listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, in the CDP Climate A List 2019 and the 2020 Corporate Knights ''Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index'' 2019 Sustainable Development Award by ASSOSEF(2) for promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals 70 A AAA 100 97 61 A AAA 100 94 60 A- (3) AAA 94 (3) 93 58 A- AA 94 90 57 A- AA 91 88 57 A- A 90 85 56 A- A 88 78 55 A- A 79 73 55 (3) B A 77 72 54 B A 74 71 53 B BBB 71 70 53 B BBB 63 66 51 B BBB (3) 61 66 50 C BBB 60 64 (3) 49 C BBB 51 58 46 C BBB 51 57 45 C BBB 46 52 44 C BBB 38 43 (D) ISP peer group Associazione Europea Sostenibilità e Servizi Finanziari Natixis Sources: Bloomberg ESG Disclosure Score (Bloomberg as of 30.4.20), CDP Climate Change Score 2019 (https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores); MSCI ESG Score 2019 (https://www.msci.com/esg-ratings); Robeco SAM (Bloomberg as of 30.4.20); Sustainalytics score (Bloomberg as of 30.4.20) 24 Growth in Profitability Achieved Thanks to Solid Operating Performance in a Challenging Environment 1Q20 P&L € m Non-motor P&C revenues up 105%(3) ~€300m due to provision for future 4,882 COVID-19 impacts (15) 312 994 (1,355) (550) 2,713 1,844 (264) (403) (387) 1,747 Including €191m Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry(6) (€273m pre-tax) 1,923 (545) (227) ~€1,360m excluding provision for future COVID-19 impacts 1,151 Δ% vs 1Q19(1) Net interest income Net fees and commissions Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value Insurance income Other operating income/expenses (0.5) (1.1) 117.0 7.2 n.m. +0.8% vs 4Q19 adjusting for different number of days in the two quarters Operating income 11.7 Personnel Admin. Depreciation (2.3) (5.7) 1.5 Operating costs -2.7% Operating margin Loan loss provisions Other charges/gains(4) Gross income 26.8 9.2 n.m. 9.0 Taxes Other(5) 3.4 20.7 Net income 9.6 Δ% vs 0.0 (14.9) 179.2 1.3 n.m. 6.9 (10.7) (26.6) (7.4) 34.6 (41.8) n.m. 56.5 75.2 n.m. 32.0 4Q19(2) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Data restated to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Excluding credit-linked products Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets, Other income (expenses), Income (Loss) from discontinued operations Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives, Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax), Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax), Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets, Minority interests Including charges for the Resolution Fund: €248m pre-tax (€171m net of tax), our estimated commitment for the year 25 Net Interest Income: Stable vs 4Q19 with an Increase in the Commercial Component Quarterly comparison Net interest income, 1Q20 vs 4Q19 € m +€42m commercial component when considering the different number of days in the two quarters 1,747 28 0 1,747 (17) (11) Commercial Due to NPL stock reduction component 4Q19 Net interest income Volumes Spread Hedging(1) Financial components 1Q20 Net interest income Yearly comparison Net interest income, 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m +€34m excluding NPL stock reduction impact 1,756 33 19 1,747 (47) (14) Commercial component 1Q19 Net interest income Volumes Spread Hedging(1) Financial components 1Q20 Net interest income Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding ~€43m benefit from hedging on core deposits in 1Q20 26 €920 Billion in Customer Financial Assets Direct deposits € bnm +€20.4bn excluding Repos 427.2 425.5 433.6 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 +€18.2bn in household sight deposits on a yearly basis (of which +€6.3bn in Q1) Assets under Management € bn 358.0 341.2333.5 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Decline due to negative market performance

+€8.8bn of AuM Net inflow on a yearly basis (+€0.5bn in Q1) Assets under Administration € bn 172.3 176.4 151.7 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Decline largely due to negative market performance 27 Continued Strong Reduction in Operating Costs while Investing for Growth Operating costs € m Administrative costs 583 749 550 -5.7% Total Operating costs 1Q19 (1) 4Q19 (2) 1Q20 2,552 Personnel costs 2,230 2,169 -2.7% 1,387 1,518 1,355 -2.3% f(x) 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Investing for growth (+3% on a yearly basis for IT, Digital, Protection), while Depreciation rationalising real estate and others (-1%) 260 285 264 +1.5% 1Q19(1) 4Q19(2) 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 ISP maintains high strategic flexibility in managing costs and remains a Cost/Income leader in Europe

~2,830 headcount reduction on a yearly basis, of which ~970 in Q1

~2,150 additional voluntary exits by June 2021 (of which ~1,850 in 2020) already agreed with labour unions and fully provisioned

In addition, a further ~1,000 applications for voluntary exits already received and to be evaluated

Further possible branch reduction in light of the Banca 5 ® -SisalPay strategic partnership Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Data restated to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 1Q19 28 The Best Cost/Income Ratio in Europe Cost/Income(1) % 82.3 79.5 69.6 71.0 Peer average: 60.4 ~60.8% 51.8 53.2 54.4 54.7 44.4 45.0 47.2 ISP Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 Sample: Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nordea, Santander, Société Générale, Standard Chartered and UBS (31.3.20 data). Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results 29 Continuous Improvement in Asset Quality, with Lowest NPL Stock since 2009 and Lowest Quarter Ever for NPL Gross Inflow NPL stock € bn Net NPL x Gross NPL ratio, % x Net NPL ratio, % 64.5 -53% 35.5 31.3 30.2 34.2 16.3 14.2 14.0 30.9.15 31.3.19 31.12.19(1) 31.3.20(2) Intrum deal Prelios deal 17.2 8.5 7.6 7.1 10.0 4.1 3.6 3.5 18th quarter of continuous deleveraging at no cost to shareholders, €1.3bn in Q1(5) (1) Including the ~€0.6bn gross impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 (2) Including the ~€0.8bn gross impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 (3) Inflow to NPL (Bad Loans, Unlikely to Pay and Past Due) from performing loans (4) Inflow to NPL (Bad Loans, Unlikely to Pay and Past Due) from performing loans minus outflow from NPL into performing loans (5) Excluding the ~€0.1bn gross impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default applied since November 2019 30 Gross quarterly NPL inflow(3) from performing loans € m Net inflow(4) 876 -12% 771 607 502 1Q19 1Q20(5) Lowest quarter ever for NPL gross inflows(5) Solid and Increased Capital Base, Well Above Regulatory Requirements ISP CET1 Ratios vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer 31.3.20, % After €0.9bn deduction of accrued dividends, based on the 75% Business Plan payout ratio for 2020 14.2 14.5 ~+5.9pp 8.7 ISP 2020 Fully ISP ISP Fully Loaded Phased-in Loaded(1) CET1 requirements CET1 Ratio Ratio SREP + Combined Buffer Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio Buffer vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer(2) 31.3.20, bps ~590 ~260bps ~330 ISP buffer vs Peer average(3) requirements buffer vs SREP + requirements Combined SREP + Buffer Combined Buffer ~€17bn excess capital(2) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries); only top European banks that have communicated their SREP requirement Sample: BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Nordea, Santander and Société Générale (31.3.20 data). Source: Investor Presentations, Press Releases, Conference Calls, Financial Statements. Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results 31 Increased Capital Buffer vs Regulatory Requirements ISP requirements SREP + Combined Buffer % 9.4 8.7 -70bps ISP 2019 Fully ISP 2020 Fully Loaded Loaded requirements SREP requirements SREP + Combined Buffer + Combined Buffer(1) ISP Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio Buffer vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer(2) bps x CET1 Fully Loaded ratio, % After €0.9bn deduction of accrued dividends, based on the 75% Business Plan payout ratio for 2020 ~590 ~460 +130bps 31.12.19 31.3.20(3) 14.1 14.5 Taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.20, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward, the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) 32 Best-in-Class Excess Capital Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio Buffer vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (1)(2) bps Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio (2) , % Best-in-class leverage ratio: 6.6% ~590 ~580 ~+260bps ~360 Peer ~250 average: ~240 ~220 ~330bps ISP Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 14.5(3) 16.0 12.7 11.4 12.8 10.8 ISP is a clear winner of the EBA stress test Calculated as the difference between the Fully Loaded CET1 ratio vs requirements SREP + Combined Buffer (taking into account the regulatory changes introduced by the ECB on 12.3.2020, which require that the Pillar 2 requirement can be respected by partially using equity instruments other than CET1 and contextual revisions of the Countercyclical Capital Buffer by the competent national authorities in the various countries); the Countercyclical Capital Buffer is estimated; only top European banks that have communicated their SREP requirement Sample: BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Nordea, Santander and Société Générale (31.3.20 data). Source: Investor Presentations, Press Releases, Conference Calls, Financial Statements. Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) 33 Best-in-Class Risk Profile in Terms of Financial Illiquid Assets Fully Loaded CET1(1)/Total financial illiquid assets(2) % 67 43 ~+45pp 38 38 30 Peer 20 18 average: ~22% 14 13 13 9 9 ISP(3) Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 Peer 7 Peer 8 Peer 9 Peer 10 Peer 11 ~€200bn in Liquid assets(4) with LCR and NSFR well above 100% Fully Loaded CET1: Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nordea, Santander, Société Générale, Standard Chartered and UBS (31.3.20 data). Only top European banks that have communicated their 1Q20 results Total illiquid assets include Net NPL, Level 2 assets and Level 3 assets. Sample: Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nordea, Santander, Société Générale, Standard Chartered and UBS (31.3.20 data); Credit Suisse and Lloyds Banking Group (31.12.19 data). Level 2 and Level 3 assets as of 31.12.19 61% including the effect of Real Estate and Art, Culture and Historical Heritage portfolio revaluation Stock of own-account eligible assets (including assets used as collateral and excluding eligible assets received as collateral) and cash & deposits with Central Banks 34 Contents ISP Is Fully Equipped for a Challenging Environment 1Q20: An Excellent Start to a Challenging Year Combination with UBI Banca Final Remarks 35 Progress Update on UBI Banca Exchange Offer Transaction approved by ISP Extraordinary Shareholder General Meeting (EGM) Exchange ratio confirmed at 1.70x, even following the suspension of the dividend payment on 2019 Net Income(1). ~28%(2) premium offered to UBI Banca shareholders, with an increase of ~5pp vs premium announced on 17.2.20 (ISP intends to convene an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting after 1.10.20 to execute the distribution of part of the reserves to shareholders by the end of the financial year 2020(3), which, if approved, will also benefit UBI Banca shareholders that have tendered their shares) Very disciplined transaction management and low execution risk (consideration for disposal to BPER of a portion of the combined branch network revised to the lower of 0.55x of CET1 capital allocated to the identified banking network and 80% of the implied multiple paid by ISP for the CET1 capital of UBI Banca) Offer will be conditioned upon valid tender of 66.67% of UBI Banca share capital, value creation largely achievable even if ISP acquires just 50% + 1 share: ISP will proceed with the planned initiatives (i.e., integration of IT systems, disposal of branches, de-riskingand integration of the activities between the two banking groups) even with 50% + 1 share Strong support to UBI Banca's reference territories of interest, further enhancing local presence and leveraging a strengthened banking group Strong transaction rationale even more compelling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak for both ISP and UBI Banca shareholders In compliance with the ECB's recommendation dated 27.3.20 on dividend policy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, ISP's proposed distribution of €3.4bn cash dividend on 2019 Net income, equal to 19.2 euro cents per share, has been suspended by ISP Board of Directors on 31.3.20 Factset, volume-weighted average share price as at 14.2.20 Subject to the indications of the ECB 36 Fully on Track to Complete Exchange Offer by August 2020 17 February 2020 6 March 2020 27 April 2020 Beginning of June 2020 Mid June 2020 End of June 2020 August 2020 End of 2020 Delivery ISP's Notice pursuant to Art. 102 ✓ Exchange Offer Document filing ✓ ISP Annual Shareholders' General Meeting conferring mandate to the BoD ✓ for Capital Increase Expected authorisations by supervisory authorities Expected approval of the Exchange Offer Document by CONSOB Start of the Exchange Offer period Envisaged settlement of the Exchange Offer Envisaged disposal of branches and related assets and liabilities to BPER Banca upon the fulfilment of the conditions set forth in the Agreement Note: refer to the communication pursuant to article 102 of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 no. 58 for further information on the Offer 37 Transaction Terms Remain Unchanged Consideration and Premium offered Offer conditions Exchange Ratio of 1.70 newly issued ISP shares for each UBI Banca share tendered

Implied premium (1) of ~28% and ~39% based on spot and 6-monthvalue-weighted average price

and ~39% based on spot and 6-monthvalue-weighted average price At least 66.67% of UBI Banca's share capital to be acquired. This condition can be waived by ISP at its own discretion, provided that at least 50% + 1 share has been acquired. In particular, under such scenario, it is worth noting that:

In particular, under such scenario, it is worth noting that: The envisaged value creation remains largely confirmed ISP would, in any case, proceed with the planned activities for the integration of UBI Banca aimed at de-risking UBI Banca's balance sheet and supporting value creation No premium envisaged for the remaining minority UBI Banca shareholders following the merger

Additional agreements to pre-emptively address potential Antitrust concerns Sale for cash of a 400 / 500 branch network: Agreement with BPER with a price mechanism to reflect market conditions (i.e. consideration equal to the lower of (i) 0.55x of the CET1 capital allocated to the identified branch network, or (ii) 80% of the implied multiple paid by ISP for the CET1 capital of UBI Banca)

Sale for cash to UnipolSai of insurance activities related to the branches sold to

BPER Note: refer to the communication pursuant to article 102 of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 no. 58 for further information on the Offer (1) Based on FactSet as at 14.2.2020 38 Solid Transaction Rationale Gains Strength in the COVID-19 Context European leader with a resilient and diversified business model Significant synergy generation (~€730m annually pre-tax)with no social costs, largely achievable even in the case of ISP acquiring just 50% + 1 share Negative goodwill of €3.9bn(1) arising from the transaction fully covers integration costs (~€1.3bn pre-tax, ~€0.9bn net of tax) and additional Loan loss provisions to accelerate NPL deleveraging (~€1.8bn pre-tax, ~€1.2bn net of tax) Accelerating NPL reduction, at no cost to shareholders: in 2020, expected additional Loan loss provisions (~€1.2bn net of tax) leveraging the negative goodwill from the transaction; in 2021, expected ~€4bn UBI Banca gross NPL disposal on highly provisioned positions UBI shareholders adhering to the Offer would benefit from ISP dividend payment on 2019 Net Income (subject to compliance with ECB and ISP Shareholders Meeting resolution) Payout ratio(2) of 75% in 2020 and 70% in 2021 Solid capital position (Common Equity(3) ratio >13% in 2021) Net income expected above ~€5bn starting in 2022 Beyond 2021, rewarding shareholders while maintaining solid capital position Very low execution risk due to ISP's proven track record in managing integrations Based on ISP share price as at 30.4.20. Net of the impact from the Agreement with BPER Banca to sell a portion of branches and related assets and liabilities to pre-emptively address Antitrust issues. The effective determination of the negative goodwill will result from the outcome of the Purchase Price Allocation procedure envisaged by accounting principle IFRS3 Excluding net income generated by the negative goodwill not allocated to integration costs and accelerated NPL deleveraging Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks and the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward). CET1 ratio fully phased in >12% 39 Attractive Value Proposition for the Territory, Customers, Community and People of the UBI Group Creation of 4 new regional Departments in Bergamo, Brescia, Cuneo and Bari, each with its own network of around 300-400 branches with high lending capacity and managerial autonomy: credit faculty up to €50 million for each regional Department manager, with autonomy in spending and personnel resource management Creation of a centre of excellence in Pavia for agriculture coordinating all Group activities in this sector UBI Banca brand enhancement in reference territories if customer surveys rank UBI brand above ISP's Additional €10bn in lending per year in the three-yearperiod 2021-2023,with no reduction in credit granted to mutual customers Creation of Consigli del Territorio: local oversight committees to coordinate initiatives, formed by bank representatives and prominent community leaders Stipulation of agreements to benefit local communities: real estate and artistic heritage, donations to the territory, innovation and scientific research, welfare, social housing, healthcare... Full involvement of UBI's territorial Foundations in ISP's initiatives to support local communities, and enhancement of their role for ISP's social and cultural actions Creation of a leading Impact Bank, with a new unit based in Brescia, Bergamo and Cuneo (UBI Banca's envisaged standalone initiatives in Sustainability and social support for the territory will be doubled) Hiring of 2,500 young people (one young person for every two voluntary exits) with more than half in the territories of Bergamo, Brescia, Pavia, Cuneo and southern Italy Enhancement of UBI Banca personnel across various Divisions and Governance areas. For example: the Heads of the new regional Departments (Bergamo, Brescia, Cuneo and Bari) and of the centre of excellence for agriculture (Pavia) will be appointed from among UBI Banca People; the people of UBI Banca to remain in their territories without any social impact Talent development program will include ~300 people from UBI Banca (~100 more than UBI Banca standalone) 40 Contents ISP Is Fully Equipped for a Challenging Environment 1Q20: An Excellent Start to a Challenging Year Combination with UBI Banca Final Remarks 41 ISP Is Fully Equipped to Face the Crisis ISP is fully equipped for a challenging environment: Best-in-class excess capital , low leverage and strong liquidity

, low and strong ~€1.5bn additional buffers to tackle future COVID-19 impacts

Low NPL stock , with robust coverage at 53.6%

robust coverage Well-diversified and resilient business model

and resilient High strategic flexibility in managing costs , with Cost/Income ratio at 44.4% ISP has delivered an excellent Q1: Highest Q1 Net income (1) since 2008

since 2008 Best Q1 ever for Operating margin , driven by revenue growth and cost reduction

The lowest ever gross NPL inflow Continue delivering best-in-class profitability with:

best-in-class profitability with: Minimum ~€3bn Net income in 2020 assuming cost of risk potentially up to ~90bps Minimum ~€3.5bn Net income in 2021 assuming cost of risk potentially up to ~70bps

Maintain a solid capital position (Common Equity (2) ratio >13%, even taking into account the potential distribution of 2019 suspended dividends subject to the ECB recommendation (3) )

Deliver payout ratio of 75% in 2020 and 70% in 2021 The combination with UBI Banca has an even stronger industrial rationale in the COVID-19 emergency, with significant value generation largely achievable even in the case of ISP acquiring 50% + 1 share When excluding ~€300m provisions for the COVID-19 impact Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks and the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward). CET1 ratio fully phased in >12% After 1.10.20 by year end 42 1Q20 Results Detailed Information MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Key P&L and Balance Sheet Figures € m Operating income Operating costs Cost/Income ratio Operating margin Gross income (loss) Net income 1Q20 4,882 (2,169) 44.4% 2,713 1,923 1,151 Loans to Customers Customer Financial Assets(1) of which Direct Deposits from Banking Business of which Direct Deposits from Insurance Business and Technical Reserves of which Indirect Customer Deposits Assets under Management

Assets under Administration RWA 31.3.20 404,900 919,602 433,618 156,454 485,168 333,470 151,698 297,119 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Net of duplications between Direct Deposits and Indirect Customer Deposits 44 Contents Detailed Consolidated P&L Results Liquidity, Funding and Capital Base Asset Quality Divisional Results and Other Information 45 1Q20 vs 1Q19: ~€1,360m Net Income Excluding the ProvisionMIL-BVA327-15051trimfor.13-90141/LR Future COVID-19 Impacts, Best Q1 Result since 2008 € m 1Q19 1Q20 % pro-forma(1) Net interest income 1,756 1,747 (0.5) Net fee and commission income 1,865 1,844 (1.1) Income from insurance business 291 312 7.2 Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 458 994 117.0 Other operating income (expenses) (1) (15) n.m. Operating income 4,369 4,882 11.7 Personnel expenses (1,387) (1,355) (2.3) Other administrative expenses (583) (550) (5.7) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (260) (264) 1.5 Operating costs (2,230) (2,169) (2.7) Operating margin 2,139 2,713 26.8 Net adjustments to loans (369) (403) 9.2 Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (30) (419)(2) n.m. Other income (expenses) 6 3 (50.0) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 19 29 52.6 Gross income (loss) 1,765 1,923 9.0 Taxes on income (527) (545) 3.4 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (22) (15) (31.8) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (40) (26) (35.0) Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) (146) (191)(3) 30.8 Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 20 5 (75.0) Net income 1,050 1,151 9.6 +27% excluding the provision for future COVID-19 impacts +30% excluding the provision for future COVID-19 impacts Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Including ~€300m (~€210m net of tax) provision for future COVID-19 impacts €273m pre-tax of which charges for the Resolution Fund: €248m pre-tax (€171m net of tax), our estimated commitment for the year 46 Q1 vs Q4: Strong Growth in Profitability € m 4Q19 1Q20 Δ% pro-forma(1) Net interest income 1,747 1,747 0.0 Net fee and commission income 2,166 1,844 (14.9) Income from insurance business 308 312 1.3 Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 356 994 179.2 Other operating income (expenses) (10) (15) 50.0 Operating income 4,567 4,882 6.9 Personnel expenses (1,518) (1,355) (10.7) Other administrative expenses (749) (550) (26.6) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (285) (264) (7.4) Operating costs (2,552) (2,169) (15.0) Operating margin 2,015 2,713 34.6 Net adjustments to loans (693) (403) (41.8) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (168) (419)(2) 149.4 Other income (expenses) 50 3 (94.0) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 25 29 16.0 Gross income (loss) 1,229 1,923 56.5 Taxes on income (311) (545) 75.2 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (27) (15) (44.4) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (12) (26) 116.7 Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) (22) (191)(3) 768.2 Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 15 5 (66.7) Net income 872 1,151 32.0 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Data restated to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing Including ~€300m (~€210m net of tax) provision for future COVID-19 impacts €273m pre-tax of which charges for the Resolution Fund: €248m pre-tax (€171m net of tax), our estimated commitment for the year 47 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR +82% excluding the provision for future COVID-19 impacts +56% excluding the provision for future COVID-19 impacts Net Interest Income: Stable vs Q4 Despite All-Time Low Interest Rates Quarterly Analysis Yearly Analysis € m Euribor 1M; % € m Euribor 1M; % 1,747 1,747 0.0% -0.45 -0.47 4Q19 1Q20 1,756 1,747 -0.5% -0.37 -0.47 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma +0.8% when considering an equal number of days in the two quarters

2.9% growth in average Performing loans to customers Decrease due to decline in market rates, NPL stock reduction and lower contribution from core deposit hedging

3.7% growth in average Direct deposits from banking business

3.4% growth in average Performing loans to customers 48 Net Interest Income: Quarterly Increase in the Commercial Component Quarterly Analysis Yearly Analysis € m € m +€42m when considering the different +€34m excluding NPL number of days in the two quarters stock reduction impact 1,747 28 0 1,747 1,756 33 19 1,747 (17) (11) (47) (14) Commercial Due to NPL stock Commercial reduction component component 4Q19 Volumes Spread Hedging(1) Financial 1Q20 1Q19 Volumes Spread Hedging(1) Financial 1Q20 components pro-forma components Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) ~€43m benefit from hedging on core deposits in 1Q20 49 Net Fee and Commission Income: Impacted by the Challenging Environment Quarterly Analysis € m 2,166 1,844 -14.9% 4Q19 1Q20 Yearly Analysis € m 1,865 1,844 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma -1.1% Decrease due to the decline in performance fees, the year-end seasonality in Commercial banking activities and difficult market conditions Growth in commissions from Management, dealing and consultancy activities (+2.8%; +€31m), despite difficult market conditions 50 Profits on Financial Assets and Liabilities at Fair Value: Best Quarter Ever Quarterly Analysis € m 994 356 4Q19 1Q20 Customers Capital markets Trading and Treasury Structured credit products Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Yearly Analysis € m 994 +179.2% 458 +117.0% 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Contributions by Activity 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 pro-forma 142 139 148 82 22 405 218 198 480 16 (3) (38) 51 Operating Costs: Further Significant Reduction while InvestingMIL-BVA327-15051trim.13for-90141/LRGrowth Quarterly Analysis Yearly Analysis Operating Costs € m € m 2,552 -15.0% 2,169 4Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Other Administrative Expenses € m € m 749 550 -26.6% 4Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Personnel Expenses Operating Costs Personnel Expenses € m € m 1,518 1,355 -10.7% 2,230 2,169 -2.7% 1,355 -2.3% 1,387 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Adjustments Other Administrative Expenses Adjustments € m € m 285 264 -7.4% 583 550 -5.7% 264 +1.5% 260 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Strong decrease vs Q4, a quarter affected by seasonal year-end effect

year-end effect ~970 headcount reduction in Q1 52 Strong reduction (-5.7%) in Other administrative expenses

(-5.7%) in Other administrative expenses Cost/Income ratio down to 44.4% (vs 51.9% in FY19 pro-forma)

pro-forma) Increase in Adjustments due to investments to trigger growth

~2,830 headcount reduction Net Adjustments to Loans: Quarterly Reduction Coupled with a Strong Decrease in NPL Stock and Inflows Quarterly Analysis Yearly Analysis € m € m 693 403 -41.8% 403 369 +9.2% 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 pro-forma Eighteenth consecutive quarterly reduction in NPL stock, at no cost to shareholders

The lowest-ever gross NPL inflow (1)

lowest-ever gross NPL inflow €1.3bn (1) gross NPL deleveraging in Q1 Annualised cost of credit down to 40bps (vs 53bps in FY19)

€6.1bn (1) gross NPL deleveraging on a yearly basis (~€35bn (1) since the peak of 30.9.15) (1) Excluding the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 53 Contents Detailed Consolidated P&L Results Liquidity, Funding and Capital Base Asset Quality Divisional Results and Other Information 54 €920 Billion in Customer Financial Assets 31.3.20 vs 31.3.19 and 31.12.19 Customer Financial Assets(1) Direct Deposits from Banking Business € bn € bn 942 961 920 427 426 434 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 (2.3) (4.3) +1.5 +1.9 Direct Deposits from Insurance Business and Indirect Customer Deposits Technical Reserves € bn € bn Assets under adm. 514 534 Assets under mgt. 485 154 166 156 172 176 152 341 358 333 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 +1.4 (5.7) (5.5) (9.2) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 55 (1) Net of duplications between Direct Deposits and Indirect Customer Deposits MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Mutual Funds Mix Mutual funds mix % 100 100 100 100 Fixed income, 57% 45% 46% 49% monetary and other funds +8pp Equity, 55% 54% 51% balanced 43% and flexible funds 31.12.13 31.12.18 31.12.19 31.3.20 56 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Funding Mix Breakdown of Direct Deposits from Banking Business € bn; 31.3.20 % Percentage of total 434 338 95 Wholesale RetailTotal 22 78 100 Current accounts and deposits

Repos and securities lending

Senior bonds

Covered bonds

Short-term institutional funding

institutional funding Subordinated liabilities

Other deposits Wholesale Retail 8312 14- 39 9 (1) 39 12- 12(2)- 8 Placed with 2 Private Banking clients 3 16 (3) Retail funding represents 78% of Direct deposits from banking business Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 40% placed with Private Banking clients Including €1bn in EMTN puttable and €11bn in Certificates of deposit + Commercial papers (3) Including Certificates 57 Strong Funding Capability: Broad Access to International Markets 2020-2022 MLT Maturities € bn Wholesale Retail ISP Main Wholesale Issues 2019 ~€6bn of bonds expiring in the period 1.4.20 - 31.12.20, of which ~€5bn wholesale ◼ €1bn covered bonds, JPY13.2bn (~€105m) senior unsecured, €3.5bn senior unsecured, CHF250m senior unsecured, $2bn senior unsecured and €750m green bond placed. On average 94% demand from foreign investors; orderbooks average oversubscription ~2.4x ❑ February: €1bn covered bonds backed by residential mortgages 11 12 ❑ March: second senior unsecured Tokyo Pro-Bond transaction for a total of JPY13.2bn (~€105m) split between 3y and 15y tranches 9 ❑ June: €2.25bn dual tranche 5/10y senior unsecured issue ❑ September: inaugural CHF250m 5y senior unsecured issue and $2bn 9 9 triple-tranche senior unsecured issue split between $750m 5y, $750m 10y and $500m 30y 7 2 2 3 ❑ November: €1.25bn 7y senior unsecured issue and €750m 5y senior unsecured green bond focused on the Circular Economy, under the ISP Sustainability Bond Framework 2020 FY20 FY21 FY22◼ GBP350m senior unsecured and €1.5bn AT1 placed. On average 89% demand from foreign investors; orderbooks average oversubscription ~3.9x ❑ January: GBP350m 10y senior unsecured issue, first GBP transaction by an Italian bank since 2010 ❑ February: €1.5bn dual-tranche 5/10y Additional Tier 1 issue, the first ever dual-tranche AT1 in the Euro market Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 58 High Liquidity: ~€200bn in Liquid Assets with LCR and NSFR Well Above Regulatory Requirements Liquid assets(1) Unencumbered eligible assets with Central Banks(2) (net of haircuts) € bn € bn 194 190 199 99 118 96 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Total refinancing operations with the ECB: ~€68.4bn (3) (of which TLTRO: ~€53.9bn,

LTRO: €7bn, and US$ refinancing operations: ~€7.5bn countervalue)

(of which TLTRO: ~€53.9bn, LTRO: €7bn, and US$ refinancing operations: ~€7.5bn countervalue) Loan to Deposit ratio (4) at 93% Stock of own-account eligible assets (including assets used as collateral and excluding eligible assets received as collateral) and cash & deposits with Central Banks Eligible assets freely available (excluding assets used as collateral and including eligible assets received as collateral) and cash & deposits with Central Banks In March 2020, a ~€4.8bn countervalue borrowed under the US$ refinancing operations, with maturity on 11.6.20, ~€18bn borrowed under the TLTRO III against a partial repayment of ~€12.5bn of the amount taken under the previous TLTRO II, €7bn borrowed under the LTRO, with maturity on 24.6.20 and a ~€2.7bn countervalue borrowed under the US$ refinancing operations, with maturity on 18.6.20. In December 2019, €17bn borrowed under the TLTRO III (out of a maximum allowance of ~€54bn) against a partial repayment of €29bn of the amount taken under the previous TLTRO II (~€60.5bn) Loans to Customers/Direct Deposits from Banking Business 59 Solid and Increased Capital Base Phased-in Common Equity Ratio Phased-in Tier 1 Ratio Phased-in Total Capital Ratio % % % 17.2 17.7 18.5 13.1 13.9 14.2 14.8 15.3 16.1 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20(1) 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20(1) 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20(1) 14.5% pro-forma fully loaded Common Equity ratio (2)

pro-forma fully loaded Common Equity ratio 6.6% leverage ratio Considering the suspension of the 2019 dividend proposal regarding the ~€3.4bn cash distribution to shareholders - in compliance with the ECB recommendation dated 27.3.20 on dividend policy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic -, the impact from IFRS9 FTA phasing-in (~20bps in 1Q20) and after the deduction of accrued dividends, assumed equal to 75% of the Net income for the period, and coupons accrued on the Additional Tier 1 issues Pro-forma fully loaded Basel 3 (31.3.20 financial statements considering the total absorption of DTA related to IFRS9 FTA, goodwill realignment/adjustments to loans/non-taxable public cash contribution of €1,285m covering the integration and rationalisation charges relating to the acquisition of the operations of the two former Venetian banks, the expected absorption of DTA on losses carried forward and the expected distribution of 1Q20 Net income of insurance companies) 60 Contents Detailed Consolidated P&L Results Liquidity, Funding and Capital Base Asset Quality Divisional Results and Other Information 61 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Non-performing Loans: Sizeable Coverage Cash coverage; % Total NPL(1) 54.6% excluding DoD(2) impact 54.1 54.6 53.6 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Bad Loans Unlikely to Pay Past Due 66.2 65.3 64.4 27.4% excluding DoD(2) impact 37.1 38.7 38.7 25.2 16.0 15.9 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Bad Loans ( Sofferenze ), Unlikely to pay ( Inadempienze probabili ) and Past Due ( Scaduti e sconfinanti ) New Definition of Default applied since November 2019 62 Non-performing Loans: Lowest-ever Gross Inflow Gross inflow of new NPL(1) from Performing Loans Net inflow of new NPL(1) from Performing Loans bn

3.5 3.4 2.8 -78% 2.2 1.6 Impact from the acquisition of the two former Venetian banks 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 € bn Impact from the acquisition of the two former Venetian banks 2.5 2.0 -80% 1.5 1.3 1.2 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.5 (2) (3) 1Q12 1Q13 1Q14 1Q15 1Q16 1Q17 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 (2) (3) 1Q12 1Q13 1Q14 1Q15 1Q16 1Q17 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 Bad Loans (Sofferenze), Unlikely to pay (Inadempienze probabili) and Past Due (Scaduti e sconfinanti) 2012 figures recalculated to take into consideration the regulatory changes to Past Due classification criteria introduced by the Bank of Italy (90 days since 2012 vs 180 days up until 31.12.11) Excluding ~€0.1bn impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 63 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Non-performing Loans: Strong Decrease in Gross Inflow € m Gross inflow of new NPL(1) from Performing Loans 876 809 771 -12% 1Q19 4Q19 (2) 1Q20 (3) 1Q19 Bad LoansUnlikely to Pay 433 529 365 16 11 12 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19(4) 1Q20(5) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Bad Loans (Sofferenze), Unlikely to pay (Inadempienze probabili) and Past Due (Scaduti e sconfinanti) (2) Excluding €623m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 (3) Excluding €129m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 (4) Excluding €57m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 (5) Excluding €16m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 (6) Excluding €566m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 (7) Excluding €113m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 64 Past Due 427 269 394 1Q19 4Q19(6) 1Q20(7) MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Non-performing Loans: Strong Decrease in Net Inflow € m Net inflow of new NPL(1) from Performing Loans 607 541 502 -17% 1Q19 4Q19 (2) 1Q20 (3) 1Q19 Bad Loans Unlikely to Pay 243 345 173 6 1 (3) 1Q19 4Q19(4) 1Q20(5) 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Bad Loans ( Sofferenze ), Unlikely to pay ( Inadempienze probabili ) and Past Due ( Scaduti e sconfinanti ) Excluding €623m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 Excluding €129m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 Excluding €57m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 Excluding €16m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 Excluding €566m one-off impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 Excluding €113m impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 65 Past Due 358 195 332 1Q19 4Q19(6) 1Q20(7) MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR New Bad Loans: Decrease in Gross Inflow bn Group's new Bad Loans(1) gross inflow BdT 0.7 C&IB International 0.1 0.4 Subsidiary Banks 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.5 0.3 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 BdT's new Bad Loans(1) gross inflow C&IB's new Bad Loans(1) gross inflow 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Total 0.3 0.5 0.3 Total - 0.1 - Households 0.1 0.1 0.1 Banca IMI(2) - - - SMEs 0.2 0.4 0.2 Global Corporate - 0.1 - Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Sofferenze Capital Markets and Investment Banking International - - - Financial Institutions - - - 66 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR New Unlikely to Pay: Decrease in Gross Inflow bn Group's gross inflow of new Unlikely to Pay BdT 0.8 1.0 C&IB 0.1 0.7 International 0.1 0.1 Subsidiary Banks 0.1 0.1 0.8 0.7 0.6 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 BdT's gross inflow of new Unlikely to Pay C&IB's gross inflow of new Unlikely to Pay 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Total 0.6 0.8 0.7 Total 0.1 0.1 - Households 0.2 0.3 0.3 Banca IMI(1) - - - SMEs 0.4 0.5 0.4 Global Corporate 0.1 0.1 - International - - - Financial Institutions - - - Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Capital Markets and Investment Banking 67 Non-performing Loans: Eighteenth Consecutive Quarterly Decline in Stock bn Gross NPL € bn 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Net NPL 31.3.19 31.12.19 31.3.20 Bad Loans - of which forborne Unlikely to pay - of which forborne Past Due - of which forborne 21.0 19.4 18.4 Bad Loans 2.6 2.7 2.4 - of which forborne 14.0 11.0 10.8 Unlikely to pay 6.3 4.4 4.2 - of which forborne €0.3bn excluding DoD(1) €0.3bn excluding DoD(1) 0.5 0.9 1.0 Past Due - 0.1 0.1 - of which forborne €30.7bn excluding DoD(1) €29.4bn excluding DoD(1) 7.1 6.7 1.0 1.1 8.8 6.7 4.4 2.9 €0.2bn excluding DoD(1) 0.4 0.7 - 0.1 €13.7bn excluding DoD(1) 6.6 1.0 6.6 2.8 €0.2bn excluding DoD(1) 0.8 0.1 €13.3bn excluding DoD(1) Total 35.5 31.3 30.2 Total 16.3 14.2 14.0 ~€35bn(1) NPL deleveraging since the peak of 30.9.15 (of which €1.3bn(1) in Q1), leading to the lowest NPL stock and NPL ratios since 2009 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Excluding the impact from the adoption of the new Definition of Default (DoD) since November 2019 68 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Loans to Customers: A Well-diversified Portfolio Breakdown by business area (data as at 31.3.20) Repos, Capital markets and Financial InstitutionsGlobal Corporate & Structured Finance Non-profit13% Breakdown by economic business sector 31.3.20 Loans of the Italian banks and companies of the Group Households 28.4% Public Administration 1.9% Financial companies 9.2% Non-financial companies 32.0% 1% SMEs 17% 22% of which: SERVICES 6.4% DISTRIBUTION 5.1% REAL ESTATE 3.2% UTILITIES 2.7% CONSTRUCTION 1.8% METALS AND METAL PRODUCTS 1.7% AGRICULTURE 1.5% 12% International Network Consumer 6% Finance 6% RE & Construction 23% Residential Mortgages Low risk profile of residential mortgage portfolio

Instalment/available income ratio at 31% Average Loan-to-Value equal to 57% Original average maturity equal to ~23 years Residual average life equal to ~18 years

Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 69 FOOD AND DRINK 1.3% TRANSPORT 1.2% MECHANICAL 1.0% FASHION 0.9% INTERMEDIATE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS 0.9% ELECTROTECHNICAL AND ELECTRONIC 0.6% TRANSPORTATION MEANS 0.6% HOLDING AND OTHER 0.5% ENERGY AND EXTRACTION 0.4% INFRASTRUCTURE 0.3% BASE AND INTERMEDIATE CHEMICALS 0.3% PUBLISHING AND PRINTING 0.3% MATERIALS FOR CONSTRUCTION 0.3% NON-CLASSIFIED UNITS 0.3% FURNITURE 0.2% PHARMACEUTICAL 0.2% OTHER CONSUMPTION GOODS 0.2% MASS CONSUMPTION GOODS 0.1% WHITE GOODS 0.1% Rest of the world 13.3% Loans of international banks and companies of the Group 11.8% Non-performing loans 3.5% TOTAL 100.0% Contents Detailed Consolidated P&L Results Liquidity, Funding and Capital Base Asset Quality Divisional Results and Other Information 70 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Divisional Financial Highlights Data as at 31.3.20 Divisions Banca dei Corporate & International Private Asset Corporate Investment Subsidiary (3) Insurance (4) Centre / Total (2) Territori Banking (1) Banking Management (5) Banks Others Operating Income (€ m) 2,054 1,633 468 478 168 283 (202) 4,882 Operating Margin (€ m) 818 1,368 229 337 135 239 (413) 2,713 Net Income (€ m) 280 911 143 227 100 160 (670) 1,151 Cost/Income (%) 60.2 16.2 51.1 29.5 19.6 15.5 n.m. 44.4 RWA (€ bn) 85.4 105.8 32.6 9.4 1.3 0.0 62.7 297.1 Direct Deposits from Banking Business (€ bn) 202.5 88.6 42.9 39.9 0.0 0.0 59.6 433.6 Loans to Customers (€ bn) 195.4 144.3 34.5 9.0 0.2 0.0 21.5 404.9 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Excluding the Russian subsidiary Banca Intesa included in C&IB Fideuram, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval, and Siref Fiduciaria Eurizon Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, Intesa Sanpaolo Life and Intesa Sanpaolo Vita Treasury Department, Central Structures and consolidation adjustments 71 Banca dei Territori: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m Net interest income Net fee and commission income Income from insurance business Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value Other operating income (expenses) Operating income Personnel expenses Other administrative expenses Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets Operating costs Operating margin Net adjustments to loans Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets Other income (expenses) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR 1Q19 1Q20 % pro-forma (1) 1,037 1,046 0.9 1,018 990 (2.8) 0 0 n.m. 18 18 0.0 (1) 0 n.m. 2,072 2,054 (0.9) (772) (737) (4.5) (511) (498) (2.5) (2) (1) (50.0) (1,285) (1,236) (3.8) 787 818 3.9 (301) (366) 21.6 (7) (17) 142.9 0 0 n.m. 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 479 435 (9.2) Taxes on income (172) (152) (11.6) Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (6) (3) (50.0) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 301 280 (7.0) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement, the merger costs from the Corporate Centre to the pertaining Divisions and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of of Mediocredito Italiano into ISP, the attribution of the ex Capital Light data and some Operating the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 72 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Banca dei Territori: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % pro-forma(1) Net interest income 1,036 1,046 1.0 Net fee and commission income 1,068 990 (7.3) Income from insurance business 0 0 (100.0) Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 19 18 (5.7) Other operating income (expenses) (0) 0 n.m. Operating income 2,122 2,054 (3.2) Personnel expenses (797) (737) (7.5) Other administrative expenses (600) (498) (17.0) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (2) (1) (45.0) Operating costs (1,398) (1,236) (11.6) Operating margin 724 818 13.0 Net adjustments to loans (417) (366) (12.2) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (77) (17) (78.0) Other income (expenses) 111 0 (100.0) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 340 435 27.8 Taxes on income (110) (152) 38.8 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (9) (3) (66.0) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 222 280 26.1 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Data restated for the attribution of the ex Capital Light data and some Operating costs from the Corporate Centre to the pertaining Divisions and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 73 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Corporate and Investment Banking: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m 1Q19 1Q20 % pro-forma(1) Net interest income 457 497 8.8 Net fee and commission income 216 239 10.6 Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 120 897 647.5 Other operating income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Operating income 793 1,633 105.9 Personnel expenses (102) (96) (5.9) Other administrative expenses (165) (161) (2.4) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (7) (8) 14.3 Operating costs (274) (265) (3.3) Operating margin 519 1,368 163.6 Net adjustments to loans (43) (4) (90.7) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (10) 6 n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 466 1,370 194.0 Taxes on income (149) (457) 206.7 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (1) (2) 100.0 Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 316 911 188.3 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding Data restated for the merger of Mediocredito Italiano into ISP, the attribution of the ex Capital Light data and some Operating costs from the Corporate Centre to the pertaining Divisions and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 74 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Banca IMI: A Significant Contribution to Group Results 1Q20 Results Banca IMI Operating Income(1) of which: Global Markets € m RWA (€ bn) € m 676 667 (15) 20 766 4 676 90 Fixed Credits Equity Brokerage Global Income and Markets Commodity Global Investment Total + Markets Banking & Banca IMI of which: Investment Banking & Structured Finance Structured Finance € m 90 22.7 4.0 26.7 ◼ ~28% of Operating income is customer driven 64 1 18 7 ◼ Cost/Income ratio at 14.7% Investment Equity M&A Debt Structured ◼ Q1 Net income at €411m Capital Advisory Markets Finance Banking & Markets Struct. Finance Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Banca IMI S.p.A. and its subsidiaries 75 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Corporate and Investment Banking: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % pro-forma(1) Net interest income 492 497 1.1 Net fee and commission income 312 239 (23.3) Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 196 897 356.8 Other operating income (expenses) (0) 0 n.m. Operating income 999 1,633 63.4 Personnel expenses (128) (96) (24.9) Other administrative expenses (182) (161) (11.3) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (8) (8) 5.3 Operating costs (317) (265) (16.4) Operating margin 682 1,368 100.4 Net adjustments to loans (43) (4) (90.8) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (29) 6 n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 610 1,370 124.5 Taxes on income (187) (457) 144.0 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (1) (2) 77.2 Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 422 911 116.0 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Data restated for the attribution of the ex Capital Light data and some Operating costs from the Corporate Centre to the pertaining Divisions and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 76 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR International Subsidiary Banks: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m 1Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 338 331 (2.1) Net fee and commission income 128 123 (3.9) Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 22 19 (13.6) Other operating income (expenses) (6) (5) (16.7) Operating income 482 468 (2.9) Personnel expenses (131) (131) 0.0 Other administrative expenses (81) (81) 0.0 Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (26) (27) 3.8 Operating costs (238) (239) 0.4 Operating margin 244 229 (6.1) Net adjustments to loans (6) (22) 266.7 Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 4 (14) n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 5 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 242 198 (18.2) Taxes on income (54) (46) (14.8) Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (7) (9) 28.6 Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 181 143 (21.0) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding. Excluding the Russian subsidiary Banca Intesa included in C&IB 77 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR International Subsidiary Banks: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 340 331 (2.7) Net fee and commission income 140 123 (12.0) Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 39 19 (50.9) Other operating income (expenses) (6) (5) (15.4) Operating income 513 468 (8.7) Personnel expenses (143) (131) (8.3) Other administrative expenses (100) (81) (19.2) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (26) (27) 2.1 Operating costs (270) (239) (11.3) Operating margin 243 229 (5.8) Net adjustments to loans (41) (22) (46.6) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 5 (14) n.m. Other income (expenses) 4 5 16.9 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 211 198 (6.3) Taxes on income (40) (46) 15.8 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (13) (9) (30.6) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) (0) 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 159 143 (9.9) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding. Excluding the Russian subsidiary Banca Intesa included in C&IB 78 Private Banking: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m Net interest income Net fee and commission income Income from insurance business Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value Other operating income (expenses) Operating income Personnel expenses Other administrative expenses Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets Operating costs Operating margin Net adjustments to loans Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets Other income (expenses) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations Gross income (loss) Taxes on income Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets Minority interests Net income Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR 1Q19 1Q20 % 44 48 9.1 424 427 0.7 0 0 n.m. 14 3 (78.6) 0 0 n.m. 482 478 (0.8) (87) (78) (10.3) (47) (49) 4.3 (14) (14) 0.0 (148) (141) (4.7) 334 337 0.9 (3) (3) 0.0 (10) (6) (40.0) 9 6 (33.3) 0 0 n.m. 330 334 1.2 (94) (103) 9.6 (4) (4) 0.0 0 0 n.m. 0 0 n.m. 0 0 n.m. 0 0 n.m. 232 227 (2.2) 79 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Private Banking: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 45 48 5.8 Net fee and commission income 472 427 (9.5) Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 9 3 (66.4) Other operating income (expenses) 2 0 (100.0) Operating income 528 478 (9.5) Personnel expenses (94) (78) (17.4) Other administrative expenses (58) (49) (14.9) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (14) (14) 2.0 Operating costs (166) (141) (14.9) Operating margin 363 337 (7.1) Net adjustments to loans (1) (3) 172.7 Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 8 (6) n.m. Other income (expenses) (0) 6 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 369 334 (9.5) Taxes on income (116) (103) (10.9) Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (7) (4) (44.2) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (0) 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 1 0 (100.0) Net income 246 227 (7.9) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 80 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Asset Management: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m 1Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 0 0 n.m. Net fee and commission income 167 174 4.2 Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 3 (12) n.m. Other operating income (expenses) 10 6 (40.0) Operating income 180 168 (6.7) Personnel expenses (18) (16) (11.1) Other administrative expenses (17) (16) (5.9) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (1) (1) 0.0 Operating costs (36) (33) (8.3) Operating margin 144 135 (6.3) Net adjustments to loans 0 0 n.m. Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 0 0 n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 144 135 (6.3) Taxes on income (27) (35) 29.6 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives 0 0 n.m. Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 117 100 (14.5) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 81 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Asset Management: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 0 0 (100.0) Net fee and commission income 272 174 (36.0) Income from insurance business 0 0 n.m. Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 1 (12) n.m. Other operating income (expenses) 9 6 (34.7) Operating income 282 168 (40.4) Personnel expenses (27) (16) (40.7) Other administrative expenses (21) (16) (23.4) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (1) (1) (29.0) Operating costs (49) (33) (33.0) Operating margin 233 135 (42.0) Net adjustments to loans 0 0 (100.0) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 0 0 (100.0) Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 233 135 (42.0) Taxes on income (58) (35) (40.0) Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (0) 0 n.m. Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 (100.0) Net income 174 100 (42.6) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 82 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Insurance: 1Q20 vs 1Q19 € m 1Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 0 0 n.m. Net fee and commission income 0 0 n.m. Income from insurance business 266 285 7.1 Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 0 0 n.m. Other operating income (expenses) (2) (2) 0.0 Operating income 264 283 7.2 Personnel expenses (21) (21) 0.0 Other administrative expenses (21) (20) (4.8) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (3) (3) 0.0 Operating costs (45) (44) (2.2) Operating margin 219 239 9.1 Net adjustments to loans 0 0 n.m. Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets 0 (6) n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 219 233 6.4 Taxes on income (58) (66) 13.8 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives 0 (2) n.m. Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (4) (5) 25.0 Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 157 160 1.9 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 83 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Insurance: Q1 vs Q4 € m 4Q19 1Q20 % Net interest income 0 0 n.m. Net fee and commission income 0 0 n.m. Income from insurance business 299 285 (4.8) Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 0 0 n.m. Other operating income (expenses) (4) (2) (55.2) Operating income 295 283 (4.1) Personnel expenses (26) (21) (19.5) Other administrative expenses (29) (20) (30.9) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (4) (3) (19.6) Operating costs (59) (44) (25.1) Operating margin 236 239 1.2 Net adjustments to loans 0 0 n.m. Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (0) (6) n.m. Other income (expenses) 0 0 n.m. Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 n.m. Gross income (loss) 236 233 (1.2) Taxes on income (64) (66) 3.8 Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (2) (2) 21.1 Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (4) (5) 25.0 Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) 0 0 n.m. Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 n.m. Minority interests 0 0 n.m. Net income 167 160 (4.0) Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding 84 MIL-BVA327-15051trim.13-90141/LR Quarterly P&L € m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 pro-forma(1) Net interest income 1,756 1,761 1,741 1,747 1,747 Net fee and commission income 1,865 1,965 1,966 2,166 1,844 Income from insurance business 291 284 301 308 312 Profits on financial assets and liabilities at fair value 458 634 480 356 994 Other operating income (expenses) (1) 10 5 (10) (15) Operating income 4,369 4,654 4,493 4,567 4,882 Personnel expenses (1,387) (1,418) (1,421) (1,518) (1,355) Other administrative expenses (583) (622) (632) (749) (550) Adjustments to property, equipment and intangible assets (260) (252) (261) (285) (264) Operating costs (2,230) (2,292) (2,314) (2,552) (2,169) Operating margin 2,139 2,362 2,179 2,015 2,713 Net adjustments to loans (369) (554) (473) (693) (403) Net provisions and net impairment losses on other assets (30) (37) (19) (168) (419) Other income (expenses) 6 1 (2) 50 3 Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 19 22 22 25 29 Gross income (loss) 1,765 1,794 1,707 1,229 1,923 Taxes on income (527) (441) (527) (311) (545) Charges (net of tax) for integration and exit incentives (22) (30) (27) (27) (15) Effect of purchase price allocation (net of tax) (40) (28) (37) (12) (26) Levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (net of tax) (146) (96) (96) (22) (191) Impairment (net of tax) of goodwill and other intangible assets 0 0 0 0 0 Minority interests 20 17 24 15 5 Net income 1,050 1,216 1,044 872 1,151 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement and to take into account the effects on Operating costs of the Prelios agreement related to UTP servicing 85 Net Fee and Commission Income: Quarterly Development Breakdown € m Net Fee and Commission Income 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 pro-forma (1) Guarantees given / received 55 56 58 60 50 Collection and payment services 110 118 113 127 105 Current accounts 308 306 304 304 293 Credit and debit cards 74 80 89 82 63 Commercial banking activities 547 560 564 573 511 Dealing and placement of securities 180 195 190 199 185 Currency dealing 12 12 13 12 12 Portfolio management 542 561 571 697 550 Distribution of insurance products 326 361 363 391 344 Other 62 65 69 68 62 Management, dealing and consultancy activities 1,122 1,194 1,206 1,367 1,153 Other net fee and commission income 196 211 196 226 180 Net fee and commission income 1,865 1,965 1,966 2,166 1,844 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Data restated for the full line-by-line deconsolidation of the acquiring activities due to the Nexi agreement 86 Market Leadership in Italy 1Q20 Operating Income Leader in Italy Breakdown by business area(1) Corporate and Investment Banking 32% Banca 40% dei Territori Insurance 6% Private Banking 9% 3%9% Asset Management International Subsidiary Banks Ranking Market share(2) % 1 17.0 Loans 1 Deposits(3) 18.2 1 Asset Management(4) 21.6 1 Pension Funds(5) 22.9 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding (1) Excluding Corporate Centre (2) Data as at 31.3.20 (3) Including bonds (4) Mutual funds; data as at 31.12.19 (5) Data as at 31.12.19 87 International Subsidiary Banks: Key P&L Data by Country Data as at 31.3.20 ( % vs 1Q19) Operating Income € m (4.1) (12.5) +11.4 (6.2) +6.1 (1.3) (5.8) +0.8 (13.0) +0.2 +11.6 110 106 92 62 43 17 11 11 9 4 2 Slovakia Croatia Egypt Serbia Hungary Slovenia Romania Bosnia Albania Ukraine Moldova Operating Margin € m (17.4) (6.8) +5.2 (12.7) +51.4 +3.5 (12.6) (12.4) (27.7) +1.5 (6.4) 59 56 53 38 16 6 6 4 4 0 (1) Croatia Slovakia Egypt Serbia Hungary Bosnia Slovenia Romania Albania Moldova Ukraine Operating Costs € m (1.2) (5.2) +21.1 (10.3) +6.3 +5.3 (0.9) (1.9) +4.4 +1.4 +14.3 54 46 39 27 24 11 7 5 5 5 2 Slovakia Croatia Egypt Hungary Serbia Slovenia Romania Bosnia Albania Ukraine Moldova Gross Income € m (15.9) (16.6) (22.6) (16.2) (39.0) +46.7 +2.9 (19.5) (31.0) +26.6 +87.3 54 47 43 30 13 8 7 5 4 0 0 Croatia Egypt Slovakia Serbia Hungary Romania Slovenia Bosnia Albania Moldova Ukraine Note: excluding the Russian subsidiary Banca Intesa included in C&IB 88 International Subsidiary Banks by Country: 8.5% of the Group's Total Loans Data as at 31.3.20 Total Total CEE Hungary Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Bosnia Serbia Albania Romania Moldova Ukraine Egypt Oper. Income (€ m) 43 110 17 106 11 62 9 11 2 4 376 92 468 % of Group total 0.9% 2.3% 0.3% 2.2% 0.2% 1.3% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.1% 7.7% 1.9% 9.6% Net income (€ m) (2) 14 5 35 4 22 3 7 0 (0) 88 34 122 % of Group total n.m. 1.2% 0.5% 3.0% 0.3% 1.9% 0.3% 0.6% 0.0% n.m. 7.6% 3.0% 10.6% Customer Deposits (€ bn) 4.0 15.1 2.3 9.1 0.8 4.0 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.1 37.7 5.0 42.7 % of Group total 0.9% 3.5% 0.5% 2.1% 0.2% 0.9% 0.3% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 8.7% 1.2% 9.8% Customer Loans (€ bn) 3.0 14.6 1.9 6.9 0.8 3.4 0.4 0.9 0.1 0.1 32.0 2.5 34.5 % of Group total 0.7% 3.6% 0.5% 1.7% 0.2% 0.8% 0.1% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 7.9% 0.6% 8.5% Total Assets (€ bn) 5.7 17.7 2.7 11.9 1.2 5.5 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.2 48.0 6.1 54.2 % of Group total 0.7% 2.1% 0.3% 1.4% 0.1% 0.7% 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 5.7% 0.7% 6.4% Book value (€ m) 648 1,529 301 1,674 159 873 169 188 33 60 5,634 526 6,160 - intangibles 32 112 6 21 2 45 4 3 2 2 229 9 238 Note: figures may not add up exactly due to rounding. Excluding the Russian subsidiary Banca Intesa included in C&IB 89 International Subsidiary Banks by Country: Loan Breakdown and Coverage Data as at 31.3.20 Total Total CEE Hungary Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Bosnia Serbia Albania Romania Moldova Ukraine Egypt Performing loans (€ bn) 2.9 14.5 1.9 6.7 0.8 3.4 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.1 31.4 2.4 33.9 of which: Retail local currency 40% 60% 42% 33% 33% 21% 21% 11% 57% 22% 45% 56% 45% Retail foreign currency 0% 0% 0% 19% 15% 29% 13% 19% 1% 2% 8% 0% 8% Corporate local currency 25% 35% 58% 22% 9% 2% 14% 34% 17% 45% 28% 26% 28% Corporate foreign currency 35% 5% 0% 25% 43% 47% 53% 36% 26% 31% 19% 18% 19% Bad loans (1) (€ m) 15 100 3 56 4 17 3 13 2 0 213 0 213 (2) 53 87 23 127 10 25 8 13 1 0 347 52 399 Unlikely to pay (€ m) Performing loans coverage 1.1% 0.6% 0.7% 1.6% 1.6% 1.3% 1.7% 1.3% 4.7% 0.8% 1.0% 1.3% 1.0% Bad loans (1) coverage 69% 63% 84% 75% 75%