INTESA SANPAOLO SPA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 03:12:44 pm
2.54 EUR   +1.30%
10:15pINTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
DJ
09:47pINTESA SANPAOLO : 2020 financial calendar
PU
09:31pIntesa kicks off Italian bank consolidation with $5.3 billion bid for UBI
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo: 2020 financial calendar

02/17/2020 | 09:47pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Turin - Milan, 17 February 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates a change to its financial calendar for 2020 following the call of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting for 27 April 2020.

An updated version of the financial calendar for 2020 is shown below. Further changes may be made to the calendar.

4

February 2020

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve consolidated results for the year 2019

and propose net income allocation

25

February 2020

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve parent company draft financial

statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2019

27

April 2020

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on single call, to approve parent company

financial statements for the year 2019 and proposal of net income allocation, and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on single call, to increase the share capital to

serve a public exchange offer and to subsequently amend Articles of Association

5

May 2020

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 31 March 2020

18

May 2020

Coupon presentation subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

19

May 2020

Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of

determining the right to receive payment of dividends subject to resolution of

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

20

May 2020

Payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

4

August 2020

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve half-yearly report as at 30 June 2020

3

November 2020

Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 30 September

2020

In accordance with Articles 65-bis and 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, effective as of 2 January 2017, Intesa Sanpaolo opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report. This information consists of interim statements approved by the Board of Directors, basically providing continuity with the interim statements published in the past.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 02:46:03 UTC
