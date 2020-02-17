PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Turin - Milan, 17 February 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates a change to its financial calendar for 2020 following the call of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting for 27 April 2020.

An updated version of the financial calendar for 2020 is shown below. Further changes may be made to the calendar.

4 February 2020 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve consolidated results for the year 2019 and propose net income allocation 25 February 2020 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve parent company draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2019 27 April 2020 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on single call, to approve parent company financial statements for the year 2019 and proposal of net income allocation, and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, on single call, to increase the share capital to serve a public exchange offer and to subsequently amend Articles of Association 5 May 2020 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 31 March 2020 18 May 2020 Coupon presentation subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19 May 2020 Record date, the day on which entries in the records count for the purpose of determining the right to receive payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 20 May 2020 Payment of dividends subject to resolution of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 4 August 2020 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve half-yearly report as at 30 June 2020 3 November 2020 Meeting of Board of Directors to approve interim statement as at 30 September 2020

In accordance with Articles 65-bis and 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, effective as of 2 January 2017, Intesa Sanpaolo opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report. This information consists of interim statements approved by the Board of Directors, basically providing continuity with the interim statements published in the past.