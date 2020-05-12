Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo: Interim Statement as at 31 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: INTERIM STATEMENT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

Turin - Milan, 12 May 2020 - The consolidated Interim Statement of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group as at 31 March 2020 was made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
12:40pINTESA SANPAOLO : Interim Statement as at 31 March 2020
PU
05/11INTESA SANPAOLO : CDP and Intesa Sanpaolo sign a 50 million euro loan agreement ..
PU
05/08INTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's UBI Banca can weather crisis as profit tops forecast
RE
05/06UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss
RE
05/06UNICREDIT S P A : After Yearslong Cleanup, Italian Banks Brace for More Bad Loan..
DJ
05/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05INTESA SANPAOLO : 1Q Profits Rose -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/05INTESA SANPAOLO : 1Q Net Profit Rose
DJ
05/05INTESA SANPAOLO : 2020 First-Quarter Results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 043 M
EBIT 2020 7 996 M
Net income 2020 2 850 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,52%
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
P/E ratio 2021 8,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 24 641 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,86  €
Last Close Price 1,41  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-39.79%26 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.46%274 098
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%253 122
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%201 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%195 895
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group