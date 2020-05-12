PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO: INTERIM STATEMENT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
Turin - Milan, 12 May 2020 - The consolidated Interim Statement of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group as at 31 March 2020 was made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.
|
Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
+39.02.87943180
|
+39.02.87962326
|
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com
|
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com
|
|
group.intesasanpaolo.com
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:39:08 UTC