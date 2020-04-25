Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo : Italy must get private savers buying public debt again, bank boss says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 08:41am EDT
Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank smiles during shareholders meeting in Turin

Italy should attract more private savings into government bonds to help it sustain high spending to fight the coronavirus crisis and ideally bring home some of the tens of billions of euros parked abroad, the head of Italy's biggest retail bank has said.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily on Saturday, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina urged the Treasury to issue "bonds with social purposes" aimed at ordinary Italians, offering "competitive yields, tax breaks, a legal shield against prosecution to repatriate money stashed abroad".

Messina said Italian savers held around 100-200 billion euros (£87.4 billion-£174.9 billion) in savings outside the country.

"Now the time has come to bring them back. This way their owners could prove they believe in their country," he said.

He also suggested Italy could enable a portion of the 26 billion euros that employers put aside every year for future severance packages to be invested tax-free in government bonds.

Italy expects its national debt this year to reach 155.7% of gross domestic product, the highest level since World War Two, pushed by the massive deficit-spending needed to fight one of the world's worst outbreaks of COVID-19.

Messina said the government was doing what it could, but public debt was the crucial issue.

"We must be a virtuous country that respects the no.1 rule: debts must be honoured," he said.

Large-scale purchases of Italian bonds carried out by the European Central Bank through the Bank of Italy at present limit Italy's debt costs, which would soar if investors worried about Rome's ability to service its debt pile.

Banks raise funding at a premium to government bonds, so Italian lenders are at a disadvantage because of the comparatively higher yields on Italian debt compared to countries such as Germany that are considered lower-risk.

Any widening in the yield gap between Italy and Germany also hurts the value of Italian banks' holdings of domestic debt, which in turn eats into their capital reserves.

Messina said Italy had room to lift the share of public debt held by small savers to 10-20% of the total from 5% at present.

Ordinary Italians have been reducing their holdings of domestic debt because of low yields. A source close to the matter has told Reuters the Treasury is studying ways to spur demand from retail investors.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
08:41aINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy must get private savers buying public debt again, bank b..
RE
04/23INTESA SANPAOLO : CEO flags coronavirus threat to mid-sized banks like UBI
RE
04/23INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/22BPER Banca approves cash call to fund purchase of assets in Intesa/UBI deal
RE
04/16INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Oddo gives a Sell rating
MD
04/15INTESA SANPAOLO : 200 million euro to Pirelli as part of the 800 million euro su..
PU
04/13INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : UBS remains Neutral
MD
04/09INTESA SANPAOLO : to offer 50 billion euros in new loans for coronavirus emergen..
RE
04/09Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
RE
04/06UBI BANCA S P A : shareholder group reiterates Intesa offer unacceptable
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 757 M
EBIT 2020 7 732 M
Net income 2020 2 868 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,19%
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 23 494 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,88  €
Last Close Price 1,34  €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-41.05%25 366
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group