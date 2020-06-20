Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo : Italy's Intesa expects approval of UBI offer document next week, source says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 03:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Intesa San Paolo bank headquaters is seen in Turin

Italian market regulator Consob is expected to approve the document for Intesa Sanpaolo's exchange offer for rival UBI Banca next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Intesa filed the investor prospectus for the offer with Consob late on Friday after including the outcome of a key hearing it held with Italy's antitrust authority the previous day, the person said.

The bid unveiled by Intesa in February to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group had run into difficulty with the competition watchdog, which expressed concerns that the tie-up would strengthen Intesa's dominance in many areas.

To solve the impasse Intesa submitted stepped-up antitrust remedies on Monday, increasing the size of the business it has agreed to spin off if the offer goes through.

Consob will now review the prospectus filed by Intesa, which will be included in the offer document, and is expected to approve them both in the course of next week, the person said.

Consob declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.06% 1.6848 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 1.91% 2.888 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
03:14pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Intesa expects approval of UBI offer document next wee..
RE
06/19INTESA SANPAOLO : NIBL receives full amount of bank buarantee from Italian Bank
AQ
06/17Italy's Intesa nears decision on UBI bid launch after insurance OK
RE
06/17FCA moves closer to state guarantee for ?6.3 billion loan
RE
06/15Intesa, BPER revise terms to try to clear antitrust hurdles to UBI deal
RE
06/15Intesa, BPER revise terms to try to clear antitrust hurdles to UBI deal
RE
06/15INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/15Intesa, BPER Banca Revise Agreement on Asset Disposal as Part of UBI Deal -- ..
DJ
06/15BPER SEES CASH CALL OF 600-700 MILLI : sources
RE
06/15Intesa Reaches Agreement With BPER Banca on Asset Disposal as Part of UBI Dea..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 392 M 19 437 M 19 437 M
Net income 2020 3 276 M 3 661 M 3 661 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,68x
Yield 2020 8,51%
Capitalization 29 456 M 32 974 M 32 920 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,80 €
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-28.26%32 974
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.84%297 983
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.67%256 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.90%219 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.98%202 713
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group