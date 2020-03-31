Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo : Italy's Intesa suspends dividend payments, says committed to UBI deal

03/31/2020 | 06:29am EDT
File photo of the Intesa Sanpaolo logo seen in Milan

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it would suspend a proposal to pay out to shareholders 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in dividends to boost capital reserves as demanded by regulators.

The bank said a proposed takeover of smaller rival UBI Banca had become even more important in the current coronavirus crisis because it would support cost cuts and make it easier to cover potentially higher loan losses.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -1.03% 1.4506 Delayed Quote.-37.37%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -1.26% 2.38 Delayed Quote.-18.10%
