Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/21 06:47:09 am
1.422 EUR   -1.18%
06:39aIntesa Sanpaolo Partners With Google, Telecom Italia to Speed Up Digitalization
DJ
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo Partners With Google, Telecom Italia to Speed Up Digitalization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is teaming up with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Telecom Italia SpA to accelerate its digitalization.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding under which the Italian bank will get cloud services from Google using Telecom Italia's data centers, they said Thursday in a joint statement.

"The Memorandum of Understanding signed today aims to transform Intesa Sanpaolo into a Digital IT Company," said Massimo Proverbio, Intesa's chief of IT digital and innovation.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.53% 1409.16 Delayed Quote.5.21%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -1.50% 1.4174 Delayed Quote.-38.73%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 2.13% 0.3264 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
06:39aIntesa Sanpaolo Partners With Google, Telecom Italia to Speed Up Digitalizati..
DJ
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
05/20FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger
RE
05/20UBI BANCA S P A : Says Intesa's Bid Is Invalid Due to Pandemic
DJ
05/19UBI BANCA S P A : tells Italy market regulator Intesa's takeover bid no longer v..
RE
05/19Fiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
05/19Fiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
05/19INTESA SANPAOLO : FCA Italy working on activation of credit facility, as provide..
AQ
05/19INTESA SANPAOLO : publishes the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 31 de..
PU
05/19INTESA SANPAOLO : approves a coal sector policy
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 216 M
EBIT 2020 8 107 M
Net income 2020 3 342 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 25 159 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,84 €
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-38.73%27 656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.48%278 241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%251 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.94%198 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group