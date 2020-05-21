Intesa Sanpaolo Partners With Google, Telecom Italia to Speed Up Digitalization

By Pietro Lombardi

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is teaming up with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Telecom Italia SpA to accelerate its digitalization.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding under which the Italian bank will get cloud services from Google using Telecom Italia's data centers, they said Thursday in a joint statement.

"The Memorandum of Understanding signed today aims to transform Intesa Sanpaolo into a Digital IT Company," said Massimo Proverbio, Intesa's chief of IT digital and innovation.

