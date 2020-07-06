Log in
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
07/06 02:06:32 am
1.766 EUR   +1.10%
01:41aINTESA SANPAOLO : Takeover Offer for UBI Begins
DJ
07/03UBI spurns Intesa's offer and pledges to boost dividends
RE
07/03UBI BANCA S P A : Board Rejects Intesa's Takeover Offer
DJ
Intesa Sanpaolo : Takeover Offer for UBI Begins

07/06/2020 | 01:41am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's takeover offer for smaller rival Unione di Banche Italiane SpA starts on Monday and will run through July 28.

Last week, the board of UBI rejected the offer, saying that it doesn't reflect the value of the bank and is risky for its shareholders.

UBI's shareholders will now have their say, Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina said Friday, adding that some of them supported the deal.

In February, Intesa launched a surprise all-share takeover bid for UBI, valued at the time at $5.3 billion. The combination would create Italy's largest bank.

Intesa has offered UBI shareholders 1.7 newly issued shares of Intesa for every UBI share tendered.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.34% 1.7468 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 2.50% 3.074 Delayed Quote.5.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 361 M 19 588 M 19 588 M
Net income 2020 3 206 M 3 617 M 3 617 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,86x
Yield 2020 7,99%
Capitalization 30 540 M 34 334 M 34 458 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,85 €
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-25.62%34 334
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%251 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.77%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.31%140 854
