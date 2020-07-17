Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo : UBI Banca investor Fondazione CRC accepts revised Intesa bid

07/17/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarter of UBI bank is seen in Brescia

UBI Banca investor Fondazione CRC has accepted an improved takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo on UBI, the foundation said on Friday.

Italy's Fondazione CRC, which owns 5.9% of UBI Banca, said the new offer tabled by Intesa recognized the value of the takeover target.

Intesa Sanpaolo improved the terms of its bid for UBI Banca, offering 0.57 euro in cash as well as 1.7 of its own shares for each share of its smaller rival, the bank said on Friday.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Francesca Landini)
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.41% 1.8318 Delayed Quote.-21.68%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 1.18% 3.268 Delayed Quote.10.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 414 M 19 916 M 19 916 M
Net income 2020 3 206 M 3 667 M 3 667 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 7,59%
Capitalization 32 026 M 36 601 M 36 628 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,87 €
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-21.68%36 761
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.26%304 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%249 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.06%207 331
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 397
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%132 276
Categories
