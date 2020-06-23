Intesa Sanpaolo : Unveils New Division Ahead of Banca IMI Merger

By Mauro Orru



Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Tuesday that it has unveiled a new division ahead of its takeover of Banca IMI due to be completed in July.

The Italian bank said the new organizational structure for the new IMI corporate and investment banking division would be implemented following completion of the merger.

The bank added that Gaetano Micciche, Mauro Micillo and Massimo Mocio would be chairman, head of division and head of global markets and investment banking, respectively.

