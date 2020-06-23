Log in
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
Intesa Sanpaolo : Unveils New Division Ahead of Banca IMI Merger

06/23/2020 | 06:29am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Tuesday that it has unveiled a new division ahead of its takeover of Banca IMI due to be completed in July.

The Italian bank said the new organizational structure for the new IMI corporate and investment banking division would be implemented following completion of the merger.

The bank added that Gaetano Micciche, Mauro Micillo and Massimo Mocio would be chairman, head of division and head of global markets and investment banking, respectively.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials
Sales 2020 17 392 M 19 645 M 19 645 M
Net income 2020 3 276 M 3 700 M 3 700 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
Yield 2020 8,52%
Capitalization 29 414 M 33 113 M 33 225 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,80 €
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-28.36%33 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.60%294 754
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%251 266
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.31%213 594
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.88%200 881
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%134 470
