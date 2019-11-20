PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: CLARIFICATION OVER NEXI

Turin - Milan, 20 November 2019 - With reference to today's news in the press, Intesa Sanpaolo clarifies that the Bank and Nexi have entered preliminary contacts in order to examine possible transactions aimed at strengthening the commercial partnership already existing between the two companies.

These possible transactions would not entail for Intesa Sanpaolo any obligation to promote a takeover bid.