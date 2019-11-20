Log in
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/20 05:03:43 am
2.339 EUR   -0.36%
04:25aINTESA SANPAOLO : clarification over Nexi
PU
11/08INTESA SANPAOLO : Giovanni Gorno Tempini Resigns From Board
DJ
11/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo: clarification over Nexi

11/20/2019 | 04:25am EST

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: CLARIFICATION OVER NEXI

Turin - Milan, 20 November 2019 - With reference to today's news in the press, Intesa Sanpaolo clarifies that the Bank and Nexi have entered preliminary contacts in order to examine possible transactions aimed at strengthening the commercial partnership already existing between the two companies.

These possible transactions would not entail for Intesa Sanpaolo any obligation to promote a takeover bid.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:24:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 852 M
EBIT 2019 8 657 M
Net income 2019 4 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,07%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,35x
Capitalization 41 066 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,34  €
Last Close Price 2,35  €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA21.02%45 502
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.80%409 500
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.77%296 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%288 772
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.19%228 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%206 995
