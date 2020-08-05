PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: CLARIFICATION OVER CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Turin - Milan, 5 August 2020 - For clarification over the communication made today in respect of the change in the share capital resulting from the execution of the capital increase functional to the voluntary public purchase and exchange offer for all UBI Banca ordinary shares launched by Intesa Sanpaolo ("Offer"), it is hereby notified that the capital increase - which was executed after the Board of Directors, at its meeting of 3 August, verified the fulfilment (or waiver) of the conditions of the Offer - was finalised through the issuance of the new Intesa Sanpaolo shares with effect and tradability at the same time as the settlement of the Offer which occurred today, 5 August.