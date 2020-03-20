Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/20 11:47:10 am
1.465 EUR   +2.79%
11:24aINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
04:52aINTESA SANPAOLO : Donates EUR100 Million to Support Italian Healthcare System
DJ
03/17INTESA SANPAOLO : Sets Aside EUR15 Billion to Support Italian Businesses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 11:24am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 20 March 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the following documents were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com:

  • the Annual Report 2019 of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - comprising the consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company's draft financial statements as at 31 December 2019, both approved by the Board of Directors on 25 February 2020, the report on operations, the certification pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - and the
    Independent Auditors' Reports;
  • the 2019 Consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;
  • the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures pursuant to Article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;
  • the Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Moreover, in accordance with the regulations in force, the Report of the Management Control Committee pursuant to Article 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 was made available today at the Company's Registered Office, on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
11:24aINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
04:52aINTESA SANPAOLO : Donates EUR100 Million to Support Italian Healthcare System
DJ
03/17INTESA SANPAOLO : Sets Aside EUR15 Billion to Support Italian Businesses
DJ
03/16Some European banks shut branches to limit coronavirus spread
RE
03/13Shareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket
RE
03/12INTESA SANPAOLO : To Keep Major Bank Facilities Open in Italy
DJ
03/11UK's response to virus helps European banks recover from record lows
RE
03/10INTESA SANPAOLO : Clarification of Intrum's exposure in Italy
AQ
03/09INTESA SANPAOLO : Files UBI Banca Takeover Bid Document With Italy's Market Regu..
DJ
03/07Intesa Sanpaolo offers 100 million euros to tackle virus emergency, 5 billion..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 911 M
EBIT 2019 8 685 M
Net income 2019 4 092 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 13,3%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 24 932 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,40  €
Last Close Price 1,43  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-39.31%26 699
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.81%262 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%244 105
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%192 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.81%184 965
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%132 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group