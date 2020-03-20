PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 20 March 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the following documents were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com:

the Annual Report 2019 of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - comprising the consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company's draft financial statements as at 31 December 2019, both approved by the Board of Directors on 25 February 2020, the report on operations, the certification pursuant to Article 154- bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - and the

Independent Auditors' Reports;

Moreover, in accordance with the regulations in force, the Report of the Management Control Committee pursuant to Article 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 was made available today at the Company's Registered Office, on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.