INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
Intesa Sanpaolo : has received ECB's permission to apply Danish Compromise

09/09/2019

INTESA SANPAOLO HAS RECEIVED ECB'S PERMISSION TO APPLY DANISH COMPROMISE

Turin - Milan, 9 September 2019 - Intesa Sanpaolo has received notification of the ECB's permission to calculate the Group's consolidated capital ratios applying the so-called Danish Compromise - under which insurance investments are risk weighted instead of being deducted from capital - as of the regulatory filings for 30 September 2019.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:41:06 UTC
