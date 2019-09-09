INTESA SANPAOLO HAS RECEIVED ECB'S PERMISSION TO APPLY DANISH COMPROMISE
Turin - Milan, 9 September 2019 - Intesa Sanpaolo has received notification of the ECB's permission to calculate the Group's consolidated capital ratios applying the so-called Danish Compromise - under which insurance investments are risk weighted instead of being deducted from capital - as of the regulatory filings for 30 September 2019.
