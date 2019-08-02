Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo: merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08/02/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation
(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF MEDIOCREDITO ITALIANO S.P.A. INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 2 August 2019 - Notice is hereby given that, following the authorisation released by the European Central Bank, in accordance with the regulations in force, the plan for the merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was filed on 2 August 2019 with the Torino Company Register, as provided for by Article 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code.

The merger will be approved by the Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo, without prejudice, pursuant to Article 2505, last paragraph of the Italian Civil Code, to the right of Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders holding at least five per cent of the Bank's share capital, to request, by 10 August 2019, that the approval be resolved upon by shareholders at an Extraordinary meeting, in compliance with Article 2502, paragraph 1 of the Italian Civil Code.

Shareholders are asked to address their request, including the document certifying the title of the shares, by registered mail with delivery receipt to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Governance Capogruppo e Controllate - Soci e Gestioni Assemblee, Corso Inghilterra 3, 10138 Torino (documentation to be transmitted in advance to email: ufficio.soci@intesasanpaolo.com).

In accordance with the regulations in force, documentation relating to the aforementioned merger was made available on 14 June 2019 at the Registered Office of Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com.

Any further information can be requested by writing to the following email addresses: ufficio.soci@intesasanpaolo.com; investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 09:19:05 UTC
