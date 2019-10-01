Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo: merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation
(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF MEDIOCREDITO ITALIANO S.P.A. INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 1 October 2019 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, held on 27 September 2019, were made available on 1 October 2019 at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. At the aforementioned meeting, the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2505, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code, as provided for by Article 18.2.2. letter m) of the Articles of Association, approved the merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

On 1 October 2019, a request was filed for the registration of the aforementioned minutes with the Torino Company Register.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
05:13aINTESA SANPAOLO : merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into I..
PU
09/30INTESA SANPAOLO : publishes its Consolidated Non-Financial statement as at 30 Ju..
PU
09/27UNICREDIT : has no need for 'dramatic' steps on 'unlikely-to-pay' loans
RE
09/27INTESA SANPAOLO : to cut soured loan ratio to 5% by end-2021-executive
RE
09/25INTESA SANPAOLO : Canova and Thorvaldsen. The birth of modern sculpture
PU
09/20INTESA SANPAOLO : joins the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
PU
09/19INTESA SANPAOLO : concludes ordinary share buy-back programme for free assignmen..
PU
09/09INTESA SANPAOLO : has received ECB's permission to apply Danish Compromise
PU
09/03CNH Industrial to list truck and bus business in break-up
RE
08/15Euro zone bank share meltdown brings prices to brink of 1980s
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 643 M
EBIT 2019 8 470 M
Net income 2019 3 910 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,45%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80x
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 38 057 M
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,30  €
Last Close Price 2,18  €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina MD, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Rosario Giacomo Strano Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA12.15%41 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group