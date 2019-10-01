Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation

(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF MEDIOCREDITO ITALIANO S.P.A. INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 1 October 2019 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, held on 27 September 2019, were made available on 1 October 2019 at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and on the website group.intesasanpaolo.com. At the aforementioned meeting, the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2505, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code, as provided for by Article 18.2.2. letter m) of the Articles of Association, approved the merger by incorporation of Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

On 1 October 2019, a request was filed for the registration of the aforementioned minutes with the Torino Company Register.

