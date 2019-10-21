PRESS RELEASE

FOR THE WORLD SAVINGS DAY

INTESA SANPAOLO PROMOTES INITIATIVES THROUGHOUT ITALY

AND IN MANY FOREIGN COUNTRIES UNDER THE TITLE THE ART OF SAVING

• Guided tours, workshops, educational tours, themed meetings and exhibitions

• The Italian cities involved include Turin, Milan, Naples, Vicenza, Padua and Trento.

• Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Egypt, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary are among the countries that joined the 2019 edition

• With the contribution of: the Museum of Saving, Gallerie d'Italia, the Intesa Sanpaolo Historical Archives, the International Subsidiary Banks and Banca dei Territori

Turin, 18 October 2019 - The Intesa Sanpaolo Group is once again proposing a wide programme of events and initiatives for the World Savings Day, which will take place in many Italian cities and abroad, in the countries where the Bank operates directly or through its subsidiaries. The programme goes by the name The Art of Saving because saving is also a skill that can be learned and that, like all human activities, can have a creative side. The idea was launched by the Museum of Saving, which has turned it into an educational and recreational mission, with activities for every age group and level of preparation, especially for those who are just starting out.

The 2019 edition sees the involvement of Banca dei Territori, Gallerie d'Italia and the Group's Historical Archives, with proposals in several cities: Turin, Milan, Naples, Vicenza, Padua and Trento.

The Art of Saving has also become an eagerly awaited appointment in Albania (with Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania), Bosnia and Herzegovina (with Intesa Sanpaolo Bank BiH), Croatia (with PBZ), Egypt (with Alexbank), Russia (with Banca Intesa Russia), Serbia (with Banca Intesa Beograd), Slovakia (with VUB), Ukraine (with Pravex Bank) and Hungary (with CIB). These are the countries in which the Group's International Subsidiary Banks Division has promoted the event and which every year gather enthusiastic support from households, schools and volunteers from the local Banks that support the programme.

The complete schedule of the Art of Saving is already online www.museodelrisparmio.it and www.gallerieditalia.com.

As stated by Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, 'with 9,743 billion euro worth of wealth, the Italians truly have the art of saving in their DNA. For some years now we have chosen to celebrate 31 October, the World Savings Day, with a proposal that involves a wide audience, to remind them that saving means having confidence in the future and projects to achieve. Hence the idea of proposing a week packed full of events and initiatives that can bring people closer to the conscious management of money, not only for themselves but also for their community. We are very proud of our ability to involve so many of the Group's structures and entities in the project, including abroad'.

INITIATIVES BY CITY

TURIN

Museum of Saving - Via San Francesco d'Assisi 8/A

The Museum of Saving offers educational and creative activities to schools of all levels and activities for adults and families. In the week dedicated to the Art of Saving, visitors can take a fascinating audio-visual journey in three stages, in which education to saving becomes a memory: cartoons and educational films between the forties and eighties; the show of the French pedagogue Jaques Lecoq in Payday, directed by Giulio Questi and interpreted, among others, by a very young Dario Fo; the semi-serious video chronicle of the Congresso Nazionale delle Casse di Risparmio Italiane del 1954 (National Congress of Italian Savings Banks in 1954), including speeches by authoritative bankers of the time, fashion shows and day trips.

From 24 to 31 October admission to the Museum will be free.

Activities for schools

Friday 25 October

A journey through time. Shopping in Ancient Rome

Interdisciplinary workshop of economics and history.

Recipients: primary schools (4 and 5 grade classes)

Duration: 90 minutes

Monday 28 October

Inauguration of the second edition of S.A.V.E. (Sustainability Action, Travel, Experience)

Once again, the tour dedicated to financial education and sustainability starts from Turin.

The second edition of the S.A.V.E. Tour, organised by the Museum of Saving, the EIB Institute and Scania in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, will kick off on 28 October in Turin and will take place aboard a latest-generation Scania vehicle set up as a real interactive and travelling laboratory. The discovery truck will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Piazza San Carlo.

Recipients: schools of all grades and the general public

For activities reserved for schools, booking is required. Please write to INFO@savetour.it

Wednesday 30 October

Talk show on Economic perceptions

In collaboration with Taxi 1729 and FEDUF.

Recipients: upper secondary schools

Duration: from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Thursday 31 October

AESQuiz - The final challenge

A team quiz on the history of money to understand the value and function of money and its evolution through different historical eras.

Recipients: lower secondary schools

Duration: from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

From 25 to 31 October it will also be possible to book free guided tours for schools of all grades, choosing an educational path from those available.

Activities for adults and families

Sunday 27 October, 3 p.m.

Saving between fairy tales and piggy banks

By reading some fairy tales and watching For and Mika cartoons, children will be encouraged to reflect on saving as a means to achieve their dreams. This will be followed by the creative activity: The piggy bank puzzle inspired by the Museum's collection of piggy banks.

Tuesday 29 October, 6 p.m.

Presentation of the book Il metro della felicità by Luciano Canova

Is there an instrument that can measure happiness? Is money still an essential element for the well-being of an individual and a nation? In his latest book, Luciano Canova, an expert in experimental economics, analyses the factors that contribute to a happy life and reflects on the relationship between economy and happiness.

How to participate

For all activities, admission is free and booking is required by writing to:

prenotazioniMDR@operalaboratori.com

MILAN

Gallerie d'Italia - Piazza Scala - Piazza della Scala, 6

Gallerie d'Italia - Piazza Scala will offer a didactic itinerary dedicated to the bank's features that can still be recognised within the museum space, with a creative workshop on the issue of saving between art, economy and play.

Date and time: from Thursday 24 to Thursday 31 (excluding Monday 28)

Recipients: primary schools and lower secondary schools

Free activity, booking required on the toll-free number 800.167619 or at the address info@gallerieditalia.com

Accounts and bankers in yesterday's buildings

The young visitors participating in the guided tour will discover the history of Banca Commerciale Italiana through the fascinating architecture of its building, the subtle decorations and the hidden secrets of the impregnable vault, now a treasure chest of Intesa Sanpaolo's works of art. A journey through time and beauty. The activity will be followed by a creative workshop to create a piggy bank.

Recipients: children aged between 6 and 12.

Duration: 75 minutes

Date and time: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, 3.30 p.m.

Free entrance, booking recommended on the toll-free number 800.167619 or at info@gallerieditalia.com

Palazzo Beltrami, stories and secrets

The history of Palazzo della Banca Commerciale Italiana designed by Luca Beltrami is intertwined with the architectural history of the early twentieth century: refined materials and skilled craftsmanship come together to create one of the most avant-garde buildings in banking construction history. A guided tour will reveal its secrets, also opening the doors of the exclusive vault.

Duration: 60 minutes

Date and time: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, 11:30 a.m.; Thursday 31 October, 6:00 p.m.

Free entrance, booking recommended on the toll-free number 800.167619 or at info@gallerieditalia.com

Intesa Sanpaolo Historical Archives - Via Morone, 3

The Intesa Sanpaolo Historical Archives offer activities for different types of audiences.

Didactic itinerary at Gallerie d'Italia - Piazza Scala

The itinerary focuses on the iconography of the piggy bank, with particular reference to the animal world. During the workshop, which will take place in the didactic room of Gallerie d'Italia - Piazza Scala, children will have the opportunity to colour and assemble a cardboard piggy bank provided by the Archives.

Date: 29 and 30 October

Guided tours for the general public at the exhibition rooms of the Archives, in via Morone 3.

Original sketches, objects and other historical material on the subject of saving will be displayed.

Date and time: 30 October, 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Duration: 60 minutes

Booking required by filling in the form on https://forms.gle/q7wXHnRNDCSrSu8Z8

Visits dedicated to Intesa Sanpaolo employees

In the exhibition room inside the offices in Via Romagnosi 5 - mezzanine floor - it will be possible to admire the collection of piggy banks of the Historical Archives, as well as advertising material on saving from the twenties to the nineties of the last century.

Date and time: 31 October, 13:30-14 and 14-14:30

Booking required by filling in the form on https://forms.gle/vCMAjW4rPpBveL1JA

NAPLES

Gallerie d'Italia - Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano - Via Toledo, 185

Primary and lower secondary schools will be able to participate in a special guided tour to discover the history of this magnificent Neapolitan building, tied to investment, patronage and collecting since its construction. At the end, during an educational workshop entitled Chi conserva...trova! (Keepers... finders!) participants will create an original piggy bank with recycled materials.

Date and time: From 24 to 31 October 28 (excluding Monday 28)

Duration: 75 minutes

Free activity, booking required on the toll-free number 800.454229 or at the address info@palazzozevallos.com

VICENZA

Gallerie d'Italia - Palazzo Leoni Montanari - Contra' S. Corona, 25

Gallerie di Palazzo Leoni Montanari offer educational and creative activities to schools of all grades.

Date and time: from Thursday 24 to Thursday 31 (excluding Monday 28)

Una zecca per amica - Treasure hunt

A game to discover old and new meanings of the word 'saving', whilst admiring the decorations of the Baroque building.

Recipients: primary school children

Duration: 60 minutes

Free activity, booking required on the toll-free number 800.578875 or at the address info@palazzomontanari.com

Come gocce nell'Oceano - Thematic itinerary

The deep value of art between generosity, commitment and savings, through the story of the spiritual and natural riches of the world, evoked in the magnificent Baroque frieze of the hall of the four continents.

Recipients: lower and upper secondary school children

Free activity, booking required on the toll-free number 800.578875 or at the address info@palazzomontanari.com

PADUA

Palazzo Donghi Ponti - Riviera dei Ponti Romani, 18

The Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige Regional Governance Centre offers free educational and creative activities for primary and secondary schools.

Promoting education on the subject of saving

Visit to Palazzo Donghi Ponti with historical links to the city of Padua. This is followed by educational activities to reflect on one's own approach to saving and personal financial management.

Recipients: lower secondary school children

Date and time: 30 October, 9 a.m.

The cicada and the ant. A current fairy tale

Didactic itinerary aimed at instilling the value of savings in the new generations.

Recipients: primary school children

Date and time: 31 October, 9 a.m.

Booking required at CTPS-EVENTI@intesasanpaolo.com

TRENTO

Palazzo Bassetti - Via Mantova 19

The Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige Regional Governance Centre offers free educational and creative activities for primary and secondary schools.

The cicada and the ant. A current fairy tale

A didactic itinerary intended to instil the value of savings in the new generations, which ends with educational activities aimed at developing the concept of saving in the new generations (workshop entitled 'Quanto costano i desideri' (How much do desires cost?) developed by the Museum of Saving).

Recipients: primary school children

Date and time: Thursday 31 October, 9 a.m.

Booking required at CTPS-EVENTI@intesasanpaolo.com

