Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo SpA    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo: strategic agreement finalised with Nexi in respect of payment systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT

INTESA SANPAOLO: STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FINALISED WITH NEXI IN RESPECT OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS

Turin - Milan, 30 June 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo and Nexi today finalised the strategic agreement in respect of payment systems, having obtained the necessary authorisations from the competent authorities. The agreement, which was signed on 19 December 2019 and disclosed to the market on the same day, provides for:

- the transfer to Nexi of the Intesa Sanpaolo business line consisting of the acquiring activities currently carried out for over 380,000 points of sale. Intesa Sanpaolo will retain the sale force dedicated to acquiring new customers.

- a long-term partnership, with Nexi to become the sole partner of Intesa Sanpaolo in the acquiring activities and the latter to distribute the acquiring services provided by Nexi while maintaining the existing relationship with its customers.

The business line was transferred through contribution to a Nexi subsidiary. Intesa Sanpaolo sold the shares received from the contribution to Nexi and used part of the consideration to purchase shares of Nexi from the latter's reference shareholder, Mercury UK HoldCo Limited, equal to a 9.9% shareholding of Intesa Sanpaolo in the share capital of Nexi.

The finalisation of the transaction generates a net capital gain of around €1.1 billion for the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's consolidated income statement in the second quarter of 2020. This figure has been calculated including the effect attributable to the difference between the purchase price of the 9.9% of the Nexi share capital and the corresponding value resulting from the stock exchange price of the Nexi shares.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
06:44aINTESA SANPAOLO : strategic agreement finalised with Nexi in respect of payment ..
PU
03:49aIntesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer
RE
06/29INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanp..
DJ
06/26Intesa maintains profit goal even if unable to merge with UBI
RE
06/26INTESA SANPAOLO : Says Italy's Market Regulator Approved Documents of UBI Takeov..
DJ
06/25INTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Intesa says regulator approved document for UBI takeov..
RE
06/25INTESA SANPAOLO INNOVATION CENTER AN : Memorandum of Understanding for cooperati..
PU
06/24Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler
RE
06/24INTESA SANPAOLO : FCA Italy Enters EUR6.3 Billion Credit Facility to Support Act..
DJ
06/24Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 366 M 19 448 M 19 448 M
Net income 2020 3 179 M 3 560 M 3 560 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
Yield 2020 8,20%
Capitalization 29 757 M 33 468 M 33 324 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 89 102
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,82 €
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA-27.53%33 468
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.29%283 329
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%253 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%202 923
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%201 762
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.21%134 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group