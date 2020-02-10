Log in
inTEST Corporation Appoints KL Wong as EMS Division Southeast Asia Sales Manager

02/10/2020 | 06:31am EST

MANSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced the appointment of KL Wong as Southeast Asia Sales Manager for the inTEST EMS business unit.  In this role, KL will be based in Penang Malaysia and will be responsible for building and driving EMS’ overall sales efforts in a vital region, as the Company continues to serve a broader base of global customers.  KL brings over 25 years of technical sales experience to inTEST, holding senior roles in sales, account development, technical design, operations and business development.

inTEST’s EMS segment provides solutions to complete ATE test cells in semiconductor applications.  EMS products leverage the power of inTEST’s precision engineering in the design and manufacture of the mechanical and electrical systems that enable automated test systems and device handling equipment to connect with accuracy, repeatability and safety with industry best ease of operation.

EMS General Manager, Mark Bradford, commented, “I am excited to have KL on board to manage our South East Asia Sales team.  We look forward to using KL’s extensive knowledge and experience to reinforce the strong relationships we have with valued customers in the region.”

Prior to joining inTEST, KL played key roles in technical sales and support for companies across a wide range of technology segments, predominantly high-tech semiconductor products.  Companies he has worked for include Henkel, Xcerra, JDSU’s Optical Communications Division, Kulicke & Soffa’s Test Division, Cadence Design Systems, FCI, Berg Electronics, Harris Semiconductor and Intel Corporation.  He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National University of Malaysia and earned an MBA and a Ph.D. from the University of Science Malaysia.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits.  Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.   For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts 
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
laura@ga-ir.com
Tel: (808) 960-2642

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
