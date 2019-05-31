Log in
inTEST's Thermal Division Receives Orders Totaling $950,000

05/31/2019 | 06:31am EDT

MANSFIELD, Mass., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its subsidiary, Ambrell Corporation, has recently won two significant projects located in the United States for its induction heating equipment.  The combined order value is approximately $950,000 and is scheduled to ship by the end of the third quarter of 2019.  A new OEM customer in the power equipment manufacturing industry placed one of the orders and the other is for a customer in the medical systems sector.

James Pelrin, President & CEO, noted, “The overall trend of our business is showing improvement and we are encouraged by the increased quote and order activity that we are seeing.  The power equipment project was several months in the making, with Ambrell ultimately winning the business by providing superb technical expertise, a commitment to meet an accelerated delivery schedule and the availability of an experienced international service team.  For the medical systems customer, our EKOHEAT™ equipment was again the product of choice.  Key factors in helping us secure the business included the in-depth application and material science knowledge provided by Ambrell, as well as the EKOHEAT unit’s precision temperature control and its safe, repeatable heating characteristics.”

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits.  Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.  For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
lguerrant@guerrantir.com
Tel: (808) 960-2642

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
