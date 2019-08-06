Log in
inTEST to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference

08/06/2019 | 06:31am EDT

MANSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

James Pelrin, President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company.  The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com.

Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference / August 7, 2019 / Boston, MA
The Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference will take place August 7-8, 2019 at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA.  inTEST’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday August 7th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com or via the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/intt/.

For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits.  Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

 For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts
inTEST Corporation 
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates 
lguerrant@guerrantir.com 
Tel: (808) 960-2642

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
James Pelrin President, CEO, COO, Director & Executive VP
Robert E. Matthiessen Executive Chairman
Hugh T. Regan CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & VP-Investor Relations
Steven J. Abrams Independent Director
William Kraut Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEST CORPORATION-22.35%49
SMC CORP14.11%23 019
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL26.92%17 047
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC34.57%15 720
COGNEX CORPORATION8.61%7 168
SHIMADZU CORPORATION18.20%6 867
