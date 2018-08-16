Intevac : Adds Veteran Night Vision Technologist to Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Stephen A. Jamison

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing
systems and digital night-vision technologies, today announced that
Stephen A. Jamison, PhD, has been named to the Company’s Board of
Directors, effective August 15th. Dr. Jamison brings to
Intevac over 30 years of expertise in the field of night vision and
imaging technology for military applications.
“We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue to broaden the
expertise available at the Company, by appointing a veteran imaging
technologist as a member of the Board of Directors,” commented David S.
Dury, Chairman of the Board. “Dr. Jamison brings a wealth of experience
in the military night vision and imaging industry, which will be a
valuable asset to our Photonics business. We look forward to his
contributions as the Board continues to focus on increasing stockholder
value for the Company. In my first year as Intevac’s Chairman we have,
among other things, focused on refreshing and broadening the direct
domain expertise on our Board. With the addition of Dr. Jamison we have
now added three new Board members, out of a total of seven, each of whom
brings expertise specific to our major growth initiatives.”
Dr. Jamison most recently worked as a senior program consultant for
night vision technology at Fibertek, assigned to U.S. Army Night Vision
Lab (NVESD), from 2011 until 2018. Prior to Fibertek, he was a
technology fellow with Rand Corporation also at NVESD, from 2009 until
2011. Previously, Dr. Jamison was a vice president and general manager
of BAE Systems, from 2001 until 2008. Prior posts include vice president
of engineering and vice president of operations at Lockheed Martin,
director and chief engineer at Loral, and manager and section head at
Honeywell. Dr. Jamison received his PhD in physics from Brown University.
About Intevac
Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment
and Photonics.
In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and
development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our
production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing
of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive
media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve
currently.
In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of
advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that
primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated
digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.
For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website
at www.intevac.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005040/en/