INTEVAC, INC.

INTEVAC, INC.

(IVAC)
Intevac : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 27th

07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2020 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 27th, 2020.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on July 27th, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13706726. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet on the company's investor relations website at ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at ir.intevac.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,66 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart INTEVAC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intevac, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEVAC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 5,14 $
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wendell Thomas Blonigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Dury Chairman
James P. Moniz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terry Bluck Vice President & CTO-Thin Film Equipment
Verle Aebi Chief Technology Officer-Photonics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEVAC, INC.-27.76%121
NORDSON CORPORATION15.16%10 817
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.191.91%7 721
VALMET OYJ9.64%3 962
MAREL HF.12.70%3 714
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.17%3 513
