Intime Retail : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ACQUISITION OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST OF HYDEE

PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

平安健康醫療科技有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1833)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF 20% EQUITY INTEREST OF HYDEE

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

Hydee is one of the largest ERP/SaaS information service provider of pharmacy channel in the PRC, which is principally engaged in the software development and provision of mobile internet solutions for B2B and B2C in the pharmaceutical distribution industry.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that, Ping An Health Cloud, one of the Operating Entities of the Company, entered into the Acquisition Agreements with the Target and the Vendors, pursuant to which (i) on October 16, 2019, the Vendors have agreed to sell, and Ping An Health Cloud has agreed to acquire, 3,341,000 Acquisition Shares (representing approximately 8.63% of total issued shares of the Target on a fully-diluted basis) at a total consideration of approximately RMB49.1 million; and (ii) on November 4, 2019, the Target has conditionally agreed to issue and allot, and Ping An Health Cloud has agreed to subscribe, 4,403,750 Subscription Shares (representing approximately 11.37% of total issued shares of the Target on a fully-diluted basis) at a total consideration of RMB81.9 million. Upon the Completion, Hydee will be owned as to 20.00% by the Company. The principal terms of the Acquisition Agreements are set out below.