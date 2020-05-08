Log in
INTL CORO    IC   CA7736481002

INTL CORO

(IC)
No quotes available
-- CAD   0.00%
10:50pCSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker - IC Capitalight Corp. (IC)
NE
CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker - IC Capitalight Corp. (IC)

05/08/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - Effective Monday, May 11, 2020, Integral Wealth Securities Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: Integral Wealth Securities Limited
Dealer number: 017

Symbol: IC

Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Chart INTL CORO
INTL CORO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
