CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker - IC Capitalight Corp. (IC)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - Effective Monday, May 11, 2020, Integral Wealth Securities Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: Integral Wealth Securities Limited
Dealer number: 017
Symbol: IC
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com