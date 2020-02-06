Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  INTL FCStone Inc.    INTL

INTL FCSTONE INC.

(INTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/06 01:46:06 pm
50.32 USD   +2.46%
01:08pINTL FCSTONE INC. TO HOST VISION 20/20 : Global Markets Outlook Conference
PU
02/05Global stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
02/05Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTL FCStone Inc. to Host Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:08pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) (the 'Company') today announced that it will host its annual Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook conference on February 26-28, 2020 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. In its third year, INTL FCStone's Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook will be divided into four tracks focused on providing a global vision of the future across a comprehensive array of markets.

At the conference, more than 500 attendees will have the opportunity to interact with professionals from nearly all global financial and commodity markets, including producers, consumers and intermediaries from across the entire commodity complex, as well as financial institutions, lending and depository institutions, and wealth management professionals.

Sean O'Connor, CEO of INTL FCStone Inc., commented, 'It's exciting to be in the third year of the Global Markets Outlook conference with a new format that provides attendees with more intelligence on the financial and commodity markets than any other conference. The addition of our SA Stone team and new structure organized into four key tracks, make this an important event for any financial professional looking for a global vision of the future.'

Vision 20/20: Global Markets Outlook's four key tracks will consist of Outlook 20/20 presentations on Global Agriculture, Correspondent Clearing, Dairy, and Wealth Management. Further details on topics for each track are below.

To view the full agenda and register for each track, please click the link for the name of the track below:

Global Agriculture Outlook 20/20

  • Global Macro and Micro Economic Conditions
  • US and Latin American Grains, Livestock, and Softs Outlooks
  • Interest Rates and FX, Energy, Weather and More

Correspondent Clearing Outlook 20/20

  • An interactive business development workshop designed to help you grow your firm's AUM
  • The current regulatory landscape and macroeconomic factors impacting your business
  • An overview of products and services offered by the INTL FCStone group of companies

Dairy Outlook 20/20

  • Global Dairy Outlook including Market Forecasts
  • Growth of Global Exchanges to support Dairy Trade
  • Best Practices in Holistic Margin Management and Risk Management Tools

SA Stone Wealth Management Outlook 20/20

  • Learn about how to build and grow your practice
  • Industry Trends Reshaping Financial Advice
  • How Advisors Showcase Their Value to Investors

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'INTL'.

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for INTL FCStone)
+1 646 859 5951
jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

INTL-G

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-fcstone-inc-to-host-vision-2020-global-markets-outlook-conference-301000459.html

SOURCE INTL FCStone Inc.

Disclaimer

INTL FCStone Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTL FCSTONE INC.
01:08pINTL FCSTONE INC. TO HOST VISION 20/ : Global Markets Outlook Conference
PU
02/05Global stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
02/05Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
02/05Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
02/05INTL FCSTONE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05INTL FCStone Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
GL
02/04Corn Futures Lead Grains Turnaround
DJ
01/30INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2020 Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Confe..
GL
01/29Global turmoil to be good for gold - Reuters poll
RE
01/28Record palladium-platinum price gap to narrow in 2021 - Reuters poll
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 948 M
Chart INTL FCSTONE INC.
Duration : Period :
INTL FCStone Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTL FCSTONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 49,11  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Radziwill Chairman
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
William J. Dunaway CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Scott Julian Branch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTL FCSTONE INC.0.57%942
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.01%5 677
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 623
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.57%4 407
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.16.41%4 220
REC LIMITED-0.59%4 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group