NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX"), formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. (formerly traded under NASDAQ: INTL), today announced that it will now be traded under the NASDAQ ticker symbol: SNEX effective immediately. This finalizes the rebrand to StoneX that was approved by shareholders on Wednesday, June 24.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,000 employees serve more than 30,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 125,000 retail clients, from more than 40 offices across five continents.

For further information about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

INTL-G

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonex-group-inc-announces-stock-ticker-symbol-change-nasdaq-snex-301087869.html

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.