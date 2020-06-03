International Money Express, Inc. to Participate in Investor Update Call with Northland Securities

MIAMI, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today that President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Lisy, and Chief Financial Officer, Tony Lauro, will participate in a virtual investor update hosted by Northland Securities. The event will take place at 1:00pm E.T. on Thursday, June 4 and be webcasted via our investor relations website https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events . Interested parties should register at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



