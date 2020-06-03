Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  INTL MONE    IMXI

INTL MONE

(IMXI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Money Express, Inc. to Participate in Investor Update Call with Northland Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

MIAMI, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today that President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Lisy, and Chief Financial Officer, Tony Lauro, will participate in a virtual investor update hosted by Northland Securities. The event will take place at 1:00pm E.T. on Thursday, June 4 and be webcasted via our investor relations website https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. Interested parties should register at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do.  We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, four countries in Africa and one in Asia.  We offer the electronic movement of money and data to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and other territories.  Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com.  We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout
tel: 305-671-8056
investors@intermexonline.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTL MONE
04:16pInternational Money Express, Inc. to Participate in Investor Update Call with..
GL
05/13International Money Express, Inc. Delivers Record Sales Over Mother's Day Wee..
GL
04/30International Money Express, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter 202..
GL
04/20International Money Express, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on T..
GL
03/23International Money Express, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat wit..
GL
03/19International Money Express, Inc. Provides COVID-19 Business Update
GL
03/09International Money Express, Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
GL
02/25International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 201..
GL
02/04International Money Express, Inc. Announces Partnership with Ripple
GL
01/28International Money Express, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Information Offic..
GL
More news
Chart INTL MONE
Duration : Period :
INTL MONE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group