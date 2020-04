International Money Express, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2020

MIAMI, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) will release First Quarter 2020 earnings after the close of trading on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (April 30, 2020) at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and requesting the International Money Express First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00pm ET on April 30, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on May 14, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10143017 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.