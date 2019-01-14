Log in
Intl Samuel Exploration

INTL SAMUEL EXPLORATION (ISSFF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 10:09:43 am
0.0295 USD   -1.34%
International Samuel Exploration Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 539 at the VRIC Conference in Vancouver, January 20-21, 2019

01/14/2019 | 07:50am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - International Samuel Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ISS) (OTC: ISSFF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #539 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

International Samuel Exploration Corp.
Conrad Swanson
604 317 3090
international@samuelexploration.com
https://internationalsamuelexploration.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
