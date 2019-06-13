ISBG Announces Besado Tequila Production Run Driven by VOLUM Blockchain/IoT Technology

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCPK: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited announce the completion of a primary production run for its flagship tequila brand, Besado Tequila, using a supply chain management process driven by the VOLUM platform, augmented by end-to-end Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technology.



“We are not only creating the most authentic and essential tequila brand on the planet right now, but doing so with a 21st century process that will ensure a path from ‘farm to bar top’ that is so effective and efficient that we will be able to set a new benchmark for all other spirits producers,” noted ISBG president, Alonzo Pierce. “The VOLUM platform, armed with IoT, represents the future of supply chain management and the platform company model, which is the future of business for consumable goods producers. ISBG is a use case that should drive home the point: VOLUM works!”

Management notes that the process of managing the supply chain and logistics for this new production run using the VOLUM platform technology concluded successfully and proceeded completely without issue from start to finish.

The Company is proud to now be at a stage of complete implementation of IoT-enabled production and distribution for its Besado tequila brand, which will benefit both ISBG and its partners and customers by optimizing its sourcing and tracking informational capabilities as well as its execution of retail promotional activities. It will also serve as a first data point of validation of the new VOLUM supply chain management platform.

“We are following in the footsteps of two of the most admired and successful companies in the world today,” continued Mr. Pierce. “We see Ikea as the ultimate platform company, controlling an enormous supply chain with exceptional efficiency through collaboration, partnership, and logistics. We also look to Alibaba’s revolutionary incorporation of blockchain and IoT in supply chain logistics as a north star. We are now finally ready to unleash this same approach in the Spirits marketplace. Jack Daniels has begun a similar process. But Besado is the first tequila produced and to be distributed with blockchain and IoT technology guaranteeing the quality, and efficiency of the process every step of the way.”

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.

info@isbg.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d1bc621-c41a-49a4-b143-aec51d1563d8