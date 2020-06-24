Golden Future Expected for Burgeoning Bitcoin Mining Industry

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Inc. (“ISW Holdings”) (OTC: ISWH) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “The New Gold Rush Isn’t Gold,” visit: http://nnw.fm/VYjy8.

In a bold foray into the new gold rush, International Spirits & Wellness Holdings Inc. (“ISW Holdings”) (OTC: ISWH) ( ISWH Profile ) recently announced a strategic partnership with Bit5ive LLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions. ISW Holdings looks to combine this joint venture with its current renewable energy project to provide crypto miners the energy, hardware, and infrastructure they need, capturing a significant slice of a burgeoning digital bonanza.

As in 1848, cashing in from the crypto bonanza seems best achieved by providing crypto miners with the needed tools and supplies. Outside of a few industrial uses, gold’s inherent value is really based on its scarcity due to the difficulties and costs of mining it. Gold has long held the mantle of safe haven from fiat currency gyrations and economic turmoil—and the same is proving true for the new digital gold. In just 11 years, cryptocurrency has exhibited similar attributes, and a myriad of forecasts project Bitcoin to reach over one hundred thousand dollars in the next few years.

