INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC

(INTO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/31 11:35:06 am
9.5 GBp   --.--%
01:35pINTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC. Corporate Update
GL
02/03INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC. Corporate Update
GL
2019INTOSOL : Corporate Update
PR
INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC. Corporate Update

03/31/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

LONDON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTOSOL Holdings Plc. (‘INTOSOL’ or the ‘Company’), the award-winning international luxury travel Company, is pleased to announce the following appointment of Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 2, 2020. This update follows the announcement on February 3, 2020 of new board members.

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company’s website www.INTOSOLholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius (CEO)INTOSOL Holdings PlcTel: +49 (0) 171 911 31 05

INTOSOL Holdings Plc.
INTOSOL Holdings PLC is international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end luxury global travel experiences.

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Spekowius Executive Chairman
Petra Buchholz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcus Yeoman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC-47.22%2
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-49.71%24 692
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-38.08%19 055
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-32.62%7 665
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-34.83%7 608
ACCOR-40.22%7 101
