Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intosol Holdings PLC    INTO   GB00BFYY4Y44

INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC

(INTO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:28 am
40 GBp   +2.56%
11:19aINTOSOL : PCA Shareholding
PR
07/18INTOSOL : Clarification - First Tranche Payment for Oceans
PR
07/16INTOSOL : First Tranche Payment Completed for Oceans Wilderness
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTOSOL : PCA Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 11:19am EDT

22 July 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc (‘INTOSOL’ or the ‘Company’)

PCA Shareholding

Further to the announcement on 18 July 2019 regarding the first tranche payment for Oceans Wilderness boutique hotel located in the Garden Route in South Africa (www.oceanswilderness.co.za),  RSP Beteiligungs GmbH (“RSP”), a person closely associated to Rainer Spekowius, Executive Chairman of the Company, confirms that on 18 July 2019 it transferred 938,735 ordinary shares in the Company to Van Zuijlekom Afrika Trust (“Transfer”), the seller of Ocean Wilderness boutique hotel.  

Following the Transfer, RSP is interested in 6,623,913 ordinary shares in the Company equating to 50.13% of the Company’s issued share capital. 

**ENDS**

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company’s website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius
Executive Chairman		 INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Claire Noyce
(Corporate Broker)		 Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner
(Financial PR)		 St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences.  To improve  margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations  to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).

The SOUL Private Collection

INTOSOL’s SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za).  The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow’s End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.

INTOSOL Private Travel Design

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name RSP Beteiligungs GmbH
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status PCA of Executive Chairman - Rainer Spekowius
b. Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name INTOSOL Holdings Plc
b. LEI 875500E4LFTITI39RR47
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

GB00BFYY4Y44
b. Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares
 c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A 938,735
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price		  N/A
e. Date of the transaction 18 July 2019
f. Place of the transaction LONX

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC
11:19aINTOSOL : PCA Shareholding
PR
07/18INTOSOL : Clarification - First Tranche Payment for Oceans
PR
07/16INTOSOL : First Tranche Payment Completed for Oceans Wilderness
PR
07/11INTOSOL : Result of AGM
PR
06/25INTOSOL : Development of Proprietary Travel Design Technology
PR
06/17INTOSOL : Notice of AGM
PR
06/17INTOSOL : Trading Update
PR
05/31INTOSOL : Final Results
PR
05/29INTOSOL : Final Purchase Contract for Flagship Hotel Signed
PR
03/22INTOSOL : Boutique Hotel in South Africa Strengthens Portfolio
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group