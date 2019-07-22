INTOSOL : PCA Shareholding

22 July 2019
INTOSOL Holdings Plc (‘INTOSOL’ or the ‘Company’)
PCA Shareholding
Further to the announcement on 18 July 2019 regarding the first tranche payment for Oceans Wilderness boutique hotel located in the Garden Route in South Africa (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), RSP Beteiligungs GmbH (“RSP”), a person closely associated to Rainer Spekowius, Executive Chairman of the Company, confirms that on 18 July 2019 it transferred 938,735 ordinary shares in the Company to Van Zuijlekom Afrika Trust (“Transfer”), the seller of Ocean Wilderness boutique hotel.
Following the Transfer, RSP is interested in 6,623,913 ordinary shares in the Company equating to 50.13% of the Company’s issued share capital.
**ENDS**
Notes
INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences. To improve margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).
The SOUL Private Collection
INTOSOL’s SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za). The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow’s End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.
INTOSOL Private Travel Design
The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a.
|Name
|RSP Beteiligungs GmbH
|
|2
|Reason for notification
|
|a.
|Position/Status
|PCA of Executive Chairman - Rainer Spekowius
|
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a.
|Name
|INTOSOL Holdings Plc
|
|b.
|LEI
|875500E4LFTITI39RR47
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
GB00BFYY4Y44
|
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of Ordinary Shares
|
| c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|N/A
|938,735
|
|
|
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
| N/A
|
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|18 July 2019
|
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|LONX
|