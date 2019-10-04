Log in
INTOSOL : Result of General Meeting

10/04/2019 | 07:31am EDT

4 October 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc (‘INTOSOL’ or the ‘Company’)

Result of General Meeting

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the international luxury travel company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the General Meeting ("GM") on October 4, 2019 were duly passed. 

The GM results are available on the Company's website: www.intosolholdingsplc.com

**ENDS**

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company’s website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius
Executive Chairman		 INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Claire Noyce
(Corporate Broker)		 Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Juliet Earl
(Financial PR)		 St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences.  To improve  margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations  to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).

The SOUL Private Collection

INTOSOL’s SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za).  The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow’s End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.

INTOSOL Private Travel Design

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.


© PRNewswire 2019
