Intouch Holdings

INTOUCH HOLDINGS

(INTUCH)
  Report
News 


Intouch PCL : appoints Mr. Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana as Deputy-CEO

05/29/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

BANGKOK, 30 April 2020: Intouch Holdings Plc. (INTOUCH) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (D-CEO), reporting directly to Mr. Anek Pana-apichon, CEO, effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Ted will oversee the Company's Venture Capital & Business Development department in order to increase its potential and the Company's ability to compete both domestically and internationally, along with the Information Technology and Corporate Public Relations departments. His appointment will help to drive growth at INTOUCH and build a sustainable future. Mr. Ted is a senior executive with a successful professional track record of more than 27 years at both domestic and international companies. He is also a partner at Creative Ventures, Thailand's first Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund that invests in global deep tech companies and has extensive investment experience as an executive advisor for leading companies. Mr. Ted holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College, Massachusetts, USA, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from North Carolina State University, USA. Mr. Ted said, 'Despite past and present challenges, INTOUCH has continued to have a profound impact on its stakeholders, the tech consumer ecosystem and society as a whole, so I feel both humble and excited to join a team that understands the importance of creating value, challenging complacency and building sustainability. To join INTOUCH is a privilege, especially at a time when macro-trends are playing out, technology is advancing exponentially, and resilience outweighs opportunity. We face challenging yet interesting times … I look forward to meeting everyone and contributing to INTOUCH's active and ambitious vision.'

Disclaimer

Intouch Holdings pcl published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 17:04:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 528 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2020 11 037 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2020 5 533 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 172 B 5 410 M 5 417 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 36,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Intouch Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 70,11 THB
Last Close Price 53,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anek Pana-apichon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Chairman
Kim Siritaweechai Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Non-Executive Director
Somchai Supphatada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTOUCH HOLDINGS-6.11%5 259
AT&T INC.-20.52%221 303
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.40%142 891
T-MOBILE US26.52%122 612
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.49%90 300
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.02%89 261
