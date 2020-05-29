Intouch PCL : appoints Mr. Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana as Deputy-CEO

BANGKOK, 30 April 2020: Intouch Holdings Plc. (INTOUCH) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (D-CEO), reporting directly to Mr. Anek Pana-apichon, CEO, effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Ted will oversee the Company's Venture Capital & Business Development department in order to increase its potential and the Company's ability to compete both domestically and internationally, along with the Information Technology and Corporate Public Relations departments. His appointment will help to drive growth at INTOUCH and build a sustainable future. Mr. Ted is a senior executive with a successful professional track record of more than 27 years at both domestic and international companies. He is also a partner at Creative Ventures, Thailand's first Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund that invests in global deep tech companies and has extensive investment experience as an executive advisor for leading companies. Mr. Ted holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College, Massachusetts, USA, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from North Carolina State University, USA. Mr. Ted said, 'Despite past and present challenges, INTOUCH has continued to have a profound impact on its stakeholders, the tech consumer ecosystem and society as a whole, so I feel both humble and excited to join a team that understands the importance of creating value, challenging complacency and building sustainability. To join INTOUCH is a privilege, especially at a time when macro-trends are playing out, technology is advancing exponentially, and resilience outweighs opportunity. We face challenging yet interesting times … I look forward to meeting everyone and contributing to INTOUCH's active and ambitious vision.'