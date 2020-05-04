Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Intouch Holdings    INTUCH   TH0201A10Y01

INTOUCH HOLDINGS

(INTUCH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intouch : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van said it has raised US$279 million in its latest fund-raising round.

The Series D round was led by existing investor GeoPost, a unit of France's Le Groupe La Poste, alongside two sovereign wealth funds, Ninja Van said Tuesday.

Other investors included Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab, Thai telco Intouch Holdings PCL and Golden Gate Ventures Growth Fund, Ninja Van said.

Ninja Van, which focuses on express delivery in Southeast Asia, has operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTOUCH HOLDINGS
11:01pINTOUCH : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led ..
DJ
02/25INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/09INTOUCH PCL : Holdings 2019 Net Profit Fell 4%
DJ
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Skid amid mixed signals on trade talks progress
RE
2019INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower as global risk aversion mounts
RE
2019INTOUCH PCL : Temasek Units Sell Stake in Thailand's Intouch for THB15.62 Billio..
DJ
2019Singapore's Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch for $506 million
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war
RE
2019THAICOM PCL : to offer 5G satellite backhaul
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 5 298 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 12 380 M
Finance 2019 4 312 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 31,6x
EV / Sales2020 35,6x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Intouch Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTOUCH HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 72,20  THB
Last Close Price 53,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anek Pana-apichon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Chairman
Kim Siritaweechai Chief Financial Officer
Somprasong Boonyachai Non-Executive Director
Somchai Supphatada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTOUCH HOLDINGS0.00%5 281
AT&T INC.-24.26%213 038
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.95%164 943
T-MOBILE US9.92%106 413
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.09%95 892
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.90%89 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group