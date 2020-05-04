Intouch : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost

By Nai Lun Tan



Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van said it has raised US$279 million in its latest fund-raising round.

The Series D round was led by existing investor GeoPost, a unit of France's Le Groupe La Poste, alongside two sovereign wealth funds, Ninja Van said Tuesday.

Other investors included Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab, Thai telco Intouch Holdings PCL and Golden Gate Ventures Growth Fund, Ninja Van said.

Ninja Van, which focuses on express delivery in Southeast Asia, has operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

