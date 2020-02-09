Log in
Intouch PCL : Holdings 2019 Net Profit Fell 4%

02/09/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Intouch Holdings PCL 2019 net profit fell 4% on year due to an impairment loss on satellites and related equipment at one of its units.

Net profit was 11.08 billion baht ($353.8 million), the telecommunications company said in a filing to the Thailand stock exchange Monday.

The company's net profit also fell due to the lack of one-off divestment gains Intouch recorded in 2018.

Total revenue fell 14% on year to THB17.53 billion.

Intouch, in which Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) has a stake, said it is looking at 5G technology and exploring new opportunities in the digital space, in order to invest in related technology.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.48% 3.32 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 5 272 M
EBIT 2020 567 M
Net income 2020 13 286 M
Finance 2020 14 055 M
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 30,2x
EV / Sales2021 29,9x
Capitalization 173 B
