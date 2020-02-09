Intouch PCL : Holdings 2019 Net Profit Fell 4%

By P.R. Venkat



Intouch Holdings PCL 2019 net profit fell 4% on year due to an impairment loss on satellites and related equipment at one of its units.

Net profit was 11.08 billion baht ($353.8 million), the telecommunications company said in a filing to the Thailand stock exchange Monday.

The company's net profit also fell due to the lack of one-off divestment gains Intouch recorded in 2018.

Total revenue fell 14% on year to THB17.53 billion.

Intouch, in which Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) has a stake, said it is looking at 5G technology and exploring new opportunities in the digital space, in order to invest in related technology.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com