Intra Energy : Change in substantial holding

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671 B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD
ACN/ARSN
124 408 751
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
David Schwartz and Melanie Schwartz
ACN / ARSN (if applicable)
|
There was a change in the interest of the
1/4/19
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
25 January 2019
The previous notice was dated
25 January 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required. and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
I
Votina oower (5l
Person's votes
I
Votina oower (5l
ORDINARY SHARES
25,870,786
I
6.67%
30,012,837
I
7.74%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or the associate in the voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person's votes
Date of change
Persons whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration
Class and number
relevant interest
given in
of securities
affected
changed
relation to
affected
change
David Schwartz ATF
1104/2019
David Schwartz Fam
On market purchases
.018
4,142,051
Holdinas A.c
4. Present relevant interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
interest
securities
be registered as
interest (6)
of securities
holder (8)
D Schwartz ATF D
Ordinary shares
David Schwartz
Schwartz Fam
17,297,855
17,297,855s
Holdings A/C
David Schwartz
D Schwartz and M
Ordinary shares
and Melanie
Schwartz ATF D
12,714,982
12,714,982
Schwartz
Schwartz S/F
Disclaimer
Intra Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:46:03 UTC