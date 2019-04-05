Log in
INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD

(IEC)
Intra Energy : Change in substantial holding

04/05/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671 B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD

ACN/ARSN

124 408 751

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

David Schwartz and Melanie Schwartz

ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interest of the

1/4/19

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

25 January 2019

The previous notice was dated

25 January 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required. and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

I

Votina oower (5l

Person's votes

I

Votina oower (5l

ORDINARY SHARES

25,870,786

I

6.67%

30,012,837

I

7.74%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or the associate in the voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's votes

Date of change

Persons whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration

Class and number

relevant interest

given in

of securities

affected

changed

relation to

affected

change

David Schwartz ATF

1104/2019

David Schwartz Fam

On market purchases

.018

4,142,051

Holdinas A.c

4. Present relevant interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

interest

securities

be registered as

interest (6)

of securities

holder (8)

D Schwartz ATF D

Ordinary shares

David Schwartz

Schwartz Fam

17,297,855

17,297,855s

Holdings A/C

David Schwartz

D Schwartz and M

Ordinary shares

and Melanie

Schwartz ATF D

12,714,982

12,714,982

Schwartz

Schwartz S/F

Disclaimer

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:46:03 UTC
