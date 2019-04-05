Intra Energy : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671 B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD ACN/ARSN 124 408 751 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name David Schwartz and Melanie Schwartz ACN / ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interest of the 1/4/19 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 25 January 2019 The previous notice was dated 25 January 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required. and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes I Votina oower (5l Person's votes I Votina oower (5l ORDINARY SHARES 25,870,786 I 6.67% 30,012,837 I 7.74%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or the associate in the voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's votes Date of change Persons whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and number relevant interest given in of securities affected changed relation to affected change David Schwartz ATF 1104/2019 David Schwartz Fam On market purchases .018 4,142,051 Holdinas A.c