Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Intra Energy Corporation Ltd    IEC   AU000000IEC4

INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD (IEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intra Energy : IEC August Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:27am CEST

ASX Release

12 September 2018

IEC AUGUST UPDATE

  • Record sales in August

  • Record Production in August

  • Coal stocks available to meet customer demand

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Tancoal Energy Limited (IEC 70% and National Development Corporation of Tanzania 30%) recorded coal sales for August, higher than the record in July 2018. Sales were 66,179 tonnes compared to 44,497 in August 2018.

Production in August 2018 was 65,684 tonnes, maintaining stock levels required to meet customer demand, August 2017 production was 45,469 tonnes.

The steady increase in demand from both domestic and regional export markets is due to higher prices to purchase coal from Richard's Bay, a growing reputation in export markets for the quality of the coal from the Ngaka mine and an increase in both domestic and export sales of cement by the Tanzanian cement factories. The focus continues to be to achieve higher tonnages from export markets while fully supporting the Tanzanian Government efforts to increase industrialisation in Tanzania

Hon. Cosmas Nshenye, Mbinga District Commissioner, attended the final of the 'Supercup' football competition sponsored by Tancoal

During August, Tancoal sponsored a local 'Supercup' football competition, with the final being played at the Ntunduwaro village, the village closest to the mine, on 2 September 2018. The winner was Ntunduwaro Village. The tournament involved six teams from Ruanda ward which are Ntunduwaro Village, Ruanda Village, Mkombozi Village, Paradiso Village, Ruanda Secondary school and a team from the Tancoal mine also participated. The final of the event was attended by the Mbinga District Commissioner, Hon. Cosmas Nshenye, who presented the trophy.

The village well project is progressing, with the pump house and electricity connection next to be completed. It will be followed by the installation of the pump and piping system before final commissioning of the project.

Business continues as usual at the Tancoal mine while working towards a resolution to the claim made by local mining contractor Caspian Limited (refer ASX Announc. ement on 11 September 2018).

Tancoal is engaging with the Ministry of Mining toward a resolution on the calculation of royalty on freight (refer ASX Announcement on 21 August 2018). In the meantime, the Ministry of Mining has not prohibited the loading of coal at the mine.

IEC will keep the market informed of material developments in both these matters.

IEC Chairman, Graeme Robertson, commented "Our month on month improvement of production and sales is both gratifying and testament to our continued effort to enhance Tancoal's position in Tanzania and support the Presidential policies for industrialisation and the push to grow business in all regions including export possibilities. In terms of export possibilities, the Company is negotiating with overseas traders and exploring with Government the means to reduce costs on all fronts and to become competitive with coal from South Africa and Mozambique."

ENDS

Shareholder Enquiries Jim Shedd

Chief Executive Officer

Intra Energy Corporation Limited www.intraenergycorp.com.au

Registered Office: Level 40, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Postal Address: PO Box 1930, North Sydney NSW 2059

About Intra Energy

Intra Energy is an environmentally responsible, diversified mining and energy group, focused on Eastern Africa, and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:IEC). IEC is a developer and producer of thermal coal in

Eastern Africa operating under the motto of "African coal for African growth" and is the only operating thermal coal miner in Eastern Africa. Its flagship coal project is the Tancoal mine in the Ngaka coalfield of Tanzania, operated by Tancoal Energy Limited, a joint venture with the National Development Corporation of Tanzania.

Intra Energy has made significant progress with its Eastern African regional expansion strategy into new mining and renewable energy projects and battery storage materials, and maintains cost effective and efficient operations to remain a low cost producer in this dynamically growing region where it occupies the prime supply position.

Disclaimer

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 04:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION L
06:27aINTRA ENERGY : IEC August Update
PU
08/28INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED : - Changes to Board
AQ
08/28INTRA ENERGY : IEC Update - Letter of Demand to Tancoal IEC Update - Letter of D..
AQ
08/27INTRA ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/24INTRA ENERGY : Tancoal Energy optimistic of breaking even this year
AQ
08/24INTRA ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/24INTRA ENERGY : Changes to IEC Board
PU
08/21INTRA ENERGY : Tancoal fails to list shares after missing profit target
AQ
08/14INTRA ENERGY : IEC July Update
AQ
08/10INTRA ENERGY : IEC July Update
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Shedd Chief Executive Officer
Graeme Lance Robertson Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Wilson Non-Executive Director
Alan Robert Fraser Non-Executive Director
Rozanna Lee Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD0.00%3
GLENCORE-25.45%53 501
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.81%51 870
COAL INDIA6.83%23 981
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.33%11 611
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.89%8 357
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.