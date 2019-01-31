Log in
INTRA ENERGY CORPORATION LTD
Intra Energy : IEC - Boardroom Media Audio Interview

01/31/2019 | 12:49am EST

ASX Release

31 January 2019

IEC - Boardroom Media Audio Interview

Intra Energy Corporation (ASX: IEC) ("IEC" or "the Company") is pleased to provide investors with the opportunity to listen to an interview with Chairman Graeme Robertson on Boardroom Media.

The interview follows the Company's announcement on 29 January 2019 regarding the Company's Half Year

December Unaudited Results.

The audio broadcast will be available for access via the link below:

https://www.boardroom.media/broadcast/?eid=5c5111984d56313361e3a371

ENDS

Shareholder Enquiries Jim Shedd

Chief Executive Officer

Intra Energy Corporation Limited www.intraenergycorp.com.au

Registered Office: Level 40, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Postal Address: PO Box 1930, North Sydney NSW 2059

About Intra Energy

Intra Energy is an environmentally responsible, diversified mining and energy group, focused on Eastern Africa, and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:IEC). IEC is a developer and producer of thermal coal in Eastern Africa operating under the motto of

"African coal for African growth" and is the only operating thermal coal miner in Eastern Africa. Its flagship coal project is the Tancoal mine in the Ngaka coalfield of Tanzania, operated by Tancoal Energy Limited, a joint venture with the National Development Corporation of Tanzania.

Intra Energy has made significant progress with its Eastern African regional expansion strategy into new mining and renewable energy projects and battery storage materials, and maintains cost effective and efficient operations to remain a low cost producer in this dynamically growing region where it occupies the prime supply position.

Disclaimer

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 05:48:04 UTC
