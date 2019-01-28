Intra Energy : IEC - Half Year December 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

ASX Release

29 January 2019

IEC - UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR DECEMBER 2018

• Sales YTD 408,595 tonnes; Half-year December 2017 YTD 258,253 tonnes

• Production YTD 364,519 tonnes; Half-year December 2017 YTD 294,524 tonnes

• Underlying EBITDA profit of A$3.275 million, Half-year December 2017 loss of (A$0.787 million)

• Sales Revenue improved to A$26.484 million for Half-Year 2018, A$15.088 million Half-Year 2017

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Group has achieved an unaudited underlying EBITDA of A$3.275 million, a turnaround from the December 2017 half-year underlying EBITDA loss of (A$0.787 million) and the FY 2018 underlying EBITDA loss of (A$0.654 million).

The improvement in performance is mainly due to the increase in sales and production for the half-year which have continued on from the second half of FY 2018, the impovements in efficiency at the mine and continued focus on management of costs. The improvement in cashflow has enabled the Company to meet statutory requirements of the Tanzanian Government (Revenue Authority), reduce debt in IEC and acquire wheel loaders and additional coal production equipment.

IEC Group Half-Year Results - Unaudited

Half-Year Ended (A$000's)Dec-18 Dec-17 Revenue EBITDA 26,484 3,275 15,088 (787) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations Profit/(loss) for the period 2,705 (1,319) 2,612 (1,388) Net profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders of IEC 1,885 (1,037)

The result does not take into account any items that are one off in nature and uncertain at the time of this release, these items include any impact in the accounts that may result from the Caspian court case (refer ASX announcement on 11 September 2018) which was postponed to 20 February 2019 as the Courts are on statutory leave, the onging issue of Tancoal's customers being charged royalty on their costs to transport the coal to their place of business (refer ASX announcement on 21 August 2018), any provision that may be made with regard to an ongoing tax audit on the years up to FY 2015, any item to be disclosed as a result of the audit process, or any other similar item.

IEC Group Half-Year Production and Sales

Half-Year EndedDec-18 Dec-17 Var (%) Overburden Stripped (bcm) Coal mined (tonnes) Sold (tonnes) 1,565,572 347,926 408,595 1,473,377 6.26% 294,524 18.13% 258,253 58.22%

• Production and sales have been solely from the Tancoal Mine.

IEC Group Half-Year sales volumes (as a percentage) by country

Half-Year Ended

Dec-18 Dec-17 Tanzania 75.32% 86.02% Kenya 14.78% 10.53% Rwanda 6.31% 3.45% Uganda 3.59% -

IEC Group Half-Year sales volumes (as a percentage) by industry

Half-Year Ended

Dec-18 Dec-17 Cement 53.45% 70.85% Ceramics 25.50% 13.25% Textiles 4.16% 7.33% Other 16.88% 8.57%

IEC Chairman, Graeme Robertson, commented "The unaudited results for IEC for the Half-Year show a positive improvement in the operations of the Tancoal Mine. It is also pleasing that IEC is meeting its current obligations in statutory payments required by the Tanzanian Government and has been able to reduce debt as well. We expect the forthcoming period will see lower results due to the requirement to increase production capacity to manage sales and have an adequate stockpile available. Several threats remain which could hinder the orderly delivery of coal, the Caspian Contractor matter which needs resolution and the potential road tax on coal which would cripple the trucking and consumer industry. With the satisfactory conclusion of these matters, production and sales will increase going forward."

