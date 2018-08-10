Intra Energy : IEC July Update

ASX Release

10 August 2018

IEC JULY UPDATE

• Record sales in July

• Coal stocks available to meet customer demand

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Tancoal Energy Limited (IEC 70% and National Development Corporation of Tanzania 30%) recorded coal sales for July that are the highest recorded for a month to date, sales were 62,297 tonnes compared to 48,857 tonnes in July 2017.

Production in July 2018 was 55,355 tonnes with additional exposed coal sufficient to maintain stock levels required to meet customer demand, July 2017 production was 54,630 tonnes.

Kitai Stokpile area

The increase in demand has been from domestic and regional export markets, the focus continues to be to achieve higher tonnages from export markets while fully supporting the Tanzanian Government's efforts to increase industrialisation in Tanzania. Demand has been high as a result of client stockpile build and regional sales. Several enquiries have been received from overseas for exports, which would assist Tanzania's export earnings, and the Company is in discussion with Government to improve export infrastructure.

CEO Jim Shedd with some of the mining team at the Ngaka mine site

"IEC Chairman, Graeme Robertson, commented "We are pleased for Tancoal to achieve higher sales and we are keen to cooperate with Government to continue the reliable supply of coal domestically to support industrialisation. However, export of coal is also important for Tanzania's foreign revenue earnings and requires strong support by Government to be achievable logistically and be competitive with coal from South Africa. With a well built haul road to minesite, road haulage by prime movers with multiple trailers and port works for coal loading at Mtwara, it may be possible to export up to 1.0 million tonnes per year."

ENDS

