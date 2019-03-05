Intra Energy : IEC Update February 2019

ASX Release

6 March 2019

IEC FEBRUARY 2019 UPDATE

• Production and sales impacted by rain and the short month

• Sales - 61,505 tonnes

• Production - 60,452 tonnes

• Caspian court case deferred to 8 April 2019

• Tancoal wins NBC court case

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Tancoal Energy Limited (IEC 70% and National Development Corporation of Tanzania 30%) recorded 61,505 tonnes of coal sold for February 2019 compared to 41,583 tonnes sold in February 2018.

Production in February 2019 was impacted by rain and some machinery breakdowns with 60,452 tonnes produced compared to 60,959 tonnes in February 2018. Additional machinery expected in February has been delayed to March 2019 and will boost production capacity. Leases required to supply additional coal for increased production have not yet been released by the Ministry of Minerals.

The Caspian court case (refer ASX announcement on 11 September 2018) has been postponed to 8 April 2019 as a new judge was appointed to the case after the previous judge was promoted to a higher court.

On 4 March 2019, Tancoal won the NBC court case, which was shown as both a contingent asset and contingent liability in the 2018 Annual Report. As part of the decision, Tancoal was awarded its counter claim against NBC bank for the return of US$230,000 that NBC had withdrawn from its bank account without authorisation. It is not yet known if NBC will appeal the decision.

IEC Chairman, Graeme Robertson, commented "Production and sales in February was impacted by heavy rain and delays in arrival of ordered equipment. Discussions continue with the Ministry of Minerals regarding the imposition of a road tax on coal transport, although this is not the responsibility of Tancoal and would increase production costs for the cement industry and restrict the export of coal. Tancoal sells coal at stockpile and customers send their trucks to transport the coal so to apply road tax on Tancoal is not sensible. Tancoal continues to support the Government scheme for rapid industrialisation and does not want to see costs spiralling as a result of unfair imposts.".

